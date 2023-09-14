Stuff Packs finally return to The Sims 4—and they look better than ever

It’s been so long since a Stuff Pack launched in The Sims 4—since Jan. 26, 2021, with the Paranormal Stuff Pack to be exact—that most of us believed they were gone for good. But they are officially making a mighty return with the arrival of the Chef Hustle Stuff Pack releasing on Sept. 28.

The first trailer for this pack aired on Sept. 14, and it already looks promising and seems to be delivering assets players have been hoping to have added to the game for years.

The Chef Hustle Stuff Pack is all about enhancing a culinary-centric lifestyle for your Sims. There’s a lot included in this pack, but the feature most players will be excited about is the arrival of more kitchen appliances.

This pack includes a Stand Mixer, a Waffle Maker, and a Countertop Pizza Oven. New gameplay options come with these as you can now cook up various fresh dishes in each one, including many types of homemade pizzas and heart-shaped waffles.

If your culinary creations are so impressive that you want to share them with the world, this pack also lets your Sims pursue a food entrepreneur role. Your Sims can become food stand owners who share their dishes using the customizable Anywhere Any Fare Food Stand. Some appliances in this pack are portable, which means you can fully run the stand on the go and cook up more food whenever needed.

Everything in this pack works well with any kind of lifestyle you have planned for your Sims, whether it be a more rural Horse Ranch style life or an urban City Living style life. It looks immensely versatile, which is a feature most of the best The Sims 4 packs have, so Chef Hustle could end up becoming one of the better packs available.

Since it is a Stuff Pack, Chef Hustle will also feature a selection of create-a-sim assets to go with the cooking theme. The trailer shows off some pizza earrings, a few different hairstyles tied with patterned bandanas and scarves, and various colorful aprons decorated with food prints. There’s also some additional build-and-buy content inspired by European kitchen designs, including a new kitchen counter and cabinet set complete with an oven, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

New content is also arriving for players who don’t even purchase this pack as the base game receives a much-needed refresh to complement the arrival of this pack. Instead of being forced to use the monstrous-sized Whipped Dream Cupcake Factory machine that takes up an absurd amount of space, the base game update arriving before the Stuff Pack will finally allow players to cook cupcakes in the oven. New filters will also be added to the cooking gameplay system to make it much easier to track down the specific recipe you are searching for.

In a time of Kit release after Kit release, the unexpected return of Stuff Packs is certainly an exciting prospect. But the Chef Hustle Stuff Pack also has a lot to live up to since players have been waiting for more packs of this type to arrive for years, so it will be interesting to see if it ends up being as impressive as it looks or if it should’ve been left in the oven for a bit longer.

