EA leaked the entire Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit and it looks stunning

I’m trying hard not to scream right now because EA has today leaked the entire The Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit the community voted for late last year. I finally am going to have decorations for my royal family and give them a proper castle to reside in.

The secret is out, and thanks to the fast-acting Sims community, it was noticed that The Sims 4 Castle Estate Kit was up for pre-order on EA’s app on Jan. 9. Almost as soon as it appeared, it was quickly taken down, leaving fans suspecting EA may have intentionally leaked the kit to hype up its release. This is not a drill. I repeat. This is not a drill.

Castles, YES! Image via @TheHenfordHen on Twitter

According to the leak, you’ll be able to craft castles and you’ll have everything you need to get you started. The kit will come with stained glass, stonework, large gates to keep peasants out, and gargoyles to ward off unsavory Sims such as vampires.

If you’re close to the Sims 4 community you should remember back in May we were told by developers we’d have the chance to vote for fashion kits and build-or-buy kits. You could either vote for the rainbow core style, goth style, medieval castle, or futurism aesthetic—and the castle won out.

I’ll let you in on a little secret: I voted for goth style and medieval castle vibes. Hear me out! The reason I voted for medieval castle is because I am a legacy player and I have two royal families that desperately need a castle.

This is huge for builders because we will have assets to create either modern-looking estates or traditional castles that are worthy of a Disney princess. This kit will not give your Sims new interactions or give them special titles stating they’re from nobility, since this is a kit and not an expansion pack it will focus only on building castles.

There are a few mods out there that remind me of a time when The Sims Medieval was a thing and if EA decides to add castles it could change my gameplay tremendously. If you’re excited about the kit, it’s rumored to be released on Jan. 18, so you still have time to update mods, download custom content, and create a royal family.