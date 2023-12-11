Best mods to use for The Sims 4 Rent Expansion

If you want to enjoy The Sims 4 Rent, add a mod or two. You might come across mods that change your gameplay entirely or alter the game’s appearance.

Is your game breaking? Are your Sims acting up? Download a mod. There are hundreds available and I’m going to show you some great mods you can use for The Sims 4 Rent expansion.

MC Command Center

Get all the choices you could want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MC Command Center is a mod created by Deaderpool that offers tons of customizations in your Sims game. Do you need to do crowd control and need certain townies to stop appearing in your game? You can adjust who you want to live in your town, how fast your Sims finish their day, and control how Sims perform autonomously.

This is a staple mod to have in every game because of all the features that are added. The new expansion will likely need this mod if you want to control who can visit you or how expensive bills are going to be. MC Command Center also allows you to adjust child support and move Sims out of households if they divorce.

100 Base Game Traits

Even more personalities to choose from. Image via EA

100 Base Game Traits focuses on Sims and their personalities. You can give your Sims traits to give them diversity. I currently have a Sim who is a Child of the Ocean, cool, a bit of a coward, and shy.

Customize your Sim depending on the type of gameplay you want to create. Vicky Sims is the creator of the mod and knowing how up-to-date this modder is with updates, you can expect to see more traits coming with the new expansion.

25 Vacation Days

Time for a little vacation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Do you want your kids to have more time to hang out with friends or develop their skills? Now that it’s summer and school is out, they can spend longer vacation days to build lasting relationships. The new expansion focuses on family dynamics and living with other renters, so imagine the chaos you could create if your kids were being noisy at home all the time.

The mod was created by MSQSims. I use this mod daily because I want my Sims to enjoy their summer without feeling pressured to go back to school after only a few days. I love pairing this mod with the summer camp mod so I can send my kids to leadership camp.

Sim Care

Give your Sim parents a break. Image via Plumlace

A realistic experience while playing Sims involves making them struggle. Do you want your Sim to pay for their groceries or sign up for welfare? That’s exactly what the Sim Care mod, created by Plumlace, does. Renting is tough for a Sim with a family, and a little extra help is sometimes needed.

In this mod you can sign up for benefits that include child care, SNAP food assistance, disability, unemployment, and utility credit. I currently use this mod for my single mother Sim and she just got approved for SNAP. Don’t think free money comes easily, though—I had another Sim get denied for services. Turns out he makes too much.

SNBank Bills

Pay off some bills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The SNBank Bills mod created by SimRealist is a mod where your Sim will need to sign up for bills once they move into a new home. Your electricity, water, and garbage aren’t cheap, and moving in requires additional payments. Did you really think you could get by in life by only paying rent? That’s funny.

This mod will add realism to your gameplay and will require you to sign up for additional services such as the internet that will be added to your bill. If you forget to pay your bills on time, you can lose reputation points that will have Sims question whether you’re a good person.

Househusband and Housewife Trait

Working from home. Image via EA

The Househusband and Housewife traits were created by KiaraSims4Mods that focus on Sims who want to stay at home and provide for their family. This mod pairs well with the upcoming Sims 4 Rent expansion if you want to have your Sims enjoy staying home. Once you give them these traits in CAS, they will have random buffs appear throughout your gameplay.

These random buffs will trigger if you clean around the house, cook a meal, take care of your kids, and much more. Along with the buffs, you’ll unlock new socials and gain a boost in skills that focus on cooking, baking, parenting, and gourmet cooking.

Home Regions

New townies all around. Screengrab via The Sims 4/EA

Are you tired of seeing Sims that don’t belong show up to your party? Do you wish that you could place NPCs in another region? In the Home Regions mod, you can alter how townies react in their home region. In The Sims 4 Rent expansion, you will be given a new world with new townies to interact with. It’s nice to know that there will be a mod that helps manage those townies.

You can control which Sims can visit your home world or disallow Sims to make connections in those worlds. I use this mod to prevent townies from visiting my world because it doesn’t make much sense when elder Sims crash my college house party. The creator of this mod is Kuttoe, and the creator is constantly making tweaks and updates when the game goes through a new patch.

Better Build Buy

Get organized. Screengrab via The Sims 4/EA

This mod is crucial if you’re big on organization. The Better Build Buy mod was created by Twisted Mexi and focuses on organizing the build/buy menu of The Sims 4. What’s great about this mod is that you can filter out items you want to find, as well as find items from the debug section of The Sims 4. Another addition this mod brings is having the ability to use all of The Sims 4 features without turning on cheats.

The Sims 4 Rent Expansion will have tons of new furniture to add to your home, and having some organization will do you wonders.

Better Exceptions

Fix those mods. Image via EA.

Twisted Mexi is one of the top modders in The Sims 4 community because of how useful these mods are. Better Exceptions is a mod that targets broken custom content and mods in your game. If you’re noticing lag or you’re seeing weird glitches in your game, that’s what this mod is for. It will scan all your items in your Sims 4 folder to see what is causing the glitching.

Better Exceptions will open a web browser that gives you a detailed list of the probability that a mod is causing issues. If you see a mod is causing conflicts and it’s at 100 percent, removing it is beneficial.

Custom Food Recipes

Food is always welcome. Image via EA

The Sims 4 Rent Expansion will release a new world that focuses on Eastern Asia. There will be some meals you can learn how to make and create for your families that follow Asian cuisine. Unfortunately, Sims doesn’t have the best choices when it comes to food. That’s where creator ONI comes in.

ONI is a modder that creates custom recipes that focus on Asian cuisine, as well as anime-inspired meals. These recipes are categorized by what type of food they are, so if you’re only looking for desserts, the entire recipe list will be in the desserts folder after you download it.