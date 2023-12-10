THE FINALS player count: How many people are playing on Steam?

Just how many people are currently playing the game?

THE FINALS is a first-person shooter that currently has a lot of players’ attention due to its entertaining gameplay elements. Combined with its exciting shadow drop announced during the recent Game Awards and the fact it’s free-to-play, the game has quite a few people taking the leap to experience it.

But just how many players are getting in the action? Here is THE FINALS player count, specific to Steam.

How many people are playing THE FINALS on Steam?

How many are actually playing THE FINALS? Image via Embark Studios

While THE FINALS had several betas, with its latest running back in November, the game officially launched during The Game Awards 2023 on Dec. 7 and has regularly peaked at over 200,000 players since its launch at peak, according to stat tracker SteamDB.

Additionally, according to the website, the game also recently hit an all-time peak of 221,396, with more players starting the game as time passes. It’s worth mentioning the recent open playtest for THE FINALS, held in November 2023, was also significantly popular and had a similarly impressive number of players. According to SteamDB, the playtest hit an all-time peak of 267,874 players last month before it ended.

It’s worth noting this 200,000+ figure does not include PlayStation or Xbox players, and with crossplay enabled it’s sure to attract many more at peak hours. While it certainly helps that the game is free-to-play, judging by the numbers, it’s safe to say that a lot of players enjoy the title and it has a lot of potential.

THE FINALS is described as “the world’s greatest free-to-play combat game show”, where players “join teams in escalating tournaments.” It is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.