Is THE FINALS free to play?

Team-based shooter games may not be new, but THE FINALS, where you enter into a combat entertainment game show, is such a fun and unique concept many eager players are wondering if it’s free to play.

THE FINALS: Is it free to play?

THE FINALS, a project from Embark Studios and NEXON, is free to play, regardless of the platforms it’s available on, which include Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

As THE FINALS is still undergoing several testing periods and hasn’t officially launched, there’s still a possibility the developers may change THE FINALS to a paid game. However, as it stands, it’s still being listed as free-to-play.

If you are interested in THE FINALS’ unique gameplay, there is a free, open beta currently underway on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via Steam, which ends on Nov. 5. So, you don’t need to make any purchases, pre-order THE FINALS, or do anything to enjoy the open beta.

This is a nice change, considering most open beta’s are only available to those who pre-order or buy the base game. But given it’s free to play, one of the biggest questions you may be wondering is, if it’s free to play, how will it make money?

Will THE FINALS have microtranscations?

Like most free-to-play games, we expect THE FINALS to include a store where you can make microtransactions, and the items we can assume to see include the standard things such as costumes, weapon skins, capsules, and battle passes.

But as this is a player-vs-player game show, there might be unique micro-transactions that allow players to give their enemies more explosive-looking deaths, provide colorful bullets, or even winning dances or emotes.

We won’t know what these microtransactions will include until THE FINALS officially launches, and with no official release date yet, we’ll just have to wait and see.

