Victory doesn’t mean everything in THE FINALS. If you want to truly understand your impact, checking your stats is the way to go.

THE FINALS is a very competitive game with a full-fledged ranked system. Knowing your stats can help you work out what you need to do to improve, like understanding the weapon and gear meta and getting to grips with every map.

At the time of writing, there aren’t any third-party tools able to display precise user stats. But there’s still a way to check some of your stats in-game. Since THE FINALS is still fairly new, it’s not too surprising there aren’t many stats you can see, but it’s a start.

Here’s how to check your stats in THE FINALS.

Can you check your stats in THE FINALS?

You can see a few player stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports Head to the stats screen by clicking on your name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s very simple to check your user stats in THE FINALS, but you can easily miss it at the same time, as the way to do it isn’t clear. To open the stats window, select your name on the top-right corner of the screen and it’ll open. On Xbox or PlayStation, press the left stick and scroll over your name to get your user stats.

Here are the stats you can see in THE FINALS’s main menu:

Number of matches played

Total wins

Total losses

Number of eliminations

Number of deaths

Number of revives

Even though the stats don’t show your KD rate, you can calculate it from your total deaths and eliminations. Simply divide the number of kills by the number of deaths.