Does The FINALS have cross-progression?

The FINALS includes many handy features seen in other competitive FPS shooters, and cross-progression would make it even more accessible. Let’s see if The FINALS has cross-progression available.

When it’s not wreaking actual, physical havoc in online matches, The FINALS has crossplay to allow multiplayer matches to cause chaos across multiple platforms. But can you also use this save data and track your progress on the different formats, too?

Is The FINALS cross-progression?

The FINALS 100 percent has cross-progression and allows you to transfer your saved data across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

How does it work? Simply, when you look to Embark (pun intended) on your The FINALS journey, you will need to create an Embark account—in the same way CoD wants you to make an Activision account, etc.

If you start playing on PS5 but eventually want to play The FINALS on PC, all you’ll need to do is log into the PC with your Embark account details, and your online data, progress, and statistics will be accessible on the new platform. The same goes for Xbox to PlayStation, or any other variation.

But no matter which platform you're playing The FINALS on, ensure you're getting the most out of your explosive experience