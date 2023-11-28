Is The Day Before on Xbox?

Will The Day Before enjoy at least one day on Xbox?

Microsoft’s Xbox usually plays host to almost every new title that comes out, but will The Day Before get to enjoy many tomorrows on either the Xbox One or Xbox Series X?

The Day Before is arguably the biggest undertaking for developers Fntastic to date. An MMO of the scale and depth of major AAA titles. It’s had a ton of press and coverage, even if some of it concerns The Day Before’s delays.

Nevertheless, amid some of the questions swirling around its undead air, such as its PC Specifications and release date, one strong thought still remains—can we expect to see The Day Before on Xbox at any point?

Will The Day Before be on Xbox?

The connectivity between consoles could be breathtaking. Image via Fntastic

At this moment in time, it remains to be seen whether or not we’ll see The Day Before on Xbox. The belief was that this was a surefire thing, however, subsequent delays and development woes appear to have changed everything.

Right now, the only thing we know for sure is that The Day Before will be undergoing a period of early access on PC.

Fntastic has yet to comment on The Day Before‘s future, so I imagine it’s a case of seeing how early access goes, and then a potential port to the PS5 can be weighed up.

It’s an ambitious project for such a small and relatively unknown studio. Will it crash and burn? Or will the undead yearn for success?