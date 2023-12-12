The Day Before investors open refunds after disastrous launch, Steam delisting

It only took four short days, but the infamous run of The Day Before has come to an end, and investors in the project are now offering players refunds.

Mytona, a company that invested in FNTASTIC and its long-hyped game, The Day Before, will be offering all players who purchased the game refunds after the title failed to meet player expectations at launch on Thursday, Dec. 7. These refunds will be made available via Steam, where the game was delisted earlier today. This means if you purchased the game you should be able to get your money back no matter how much you played.

The Day Before has been shrouded in controversy for a long time, but on launch, it was clear the game wasn’t going to be the project fans were hoping for. Despite being marketed as an open-world MMO, the game shipped was an extraction shooter, but the issues didn’t stop there. From server problems, clunky characters, and accusations of AI-generated content, many purchasers were immediately asking for their money back.

Typically Steam only provides refunds for games that have been played for less than two hours, however, Mytona’s statement suggests anyone unhappy with the game should be able to get a refund. It is unclear right now when exactly this will be available for players, but right now there is no way to purchase the game, which will stop more refunds from being added to the pile.

Things for The Day Before team couldn’t be worse, as it was also announced today developer FNTASTIC has closed down after ‘financial failure’. Needless to say, there won’t be a sequel coming anytime soon. If you purchased The Day Before and want to get your money back, you may be able to do so within Steam’s policy if you haven’t played more than two hours, but for those who have, we suggest waiting to hear more from Mytona.