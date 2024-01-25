The Day Before devs just can’t stop talking about how it totally wasn’t a scam

The Day Before is now officially shut down, but that hasn’t stopped the developers from nearly continuously reminding you all the game definitely wasn’t a scam.

Recommended Videos

Fntastic has today again claimed the game wasn’t a scam, instead suggesting, it was the victim of a hate campaign started by bloggers, a statement from the team posted to social media, then deleted, then posted to social media again. In fact, they say that these bloggers exploited the lack of information surrounding The Day Before to gain views and followers.

What was once Steam’s most wish-listed game. Screenshot via FNTASTIC

This statement from Fntastic was initially posted to social media on Jan. 24, but after being hit with a community note on X it was taken down and then reposted again on Jan 25. The initial post’s note said bluntly, “The game was a scam by every measurable metric.” Links to YouTube videos with evidence were also included in the approved note.

When The Day Before dropped back in December it only took days to be completely delisted from Steam and have refunds promised to purchasers who bought the game thinking it was something it wasn’t. Despite this overwhelmingly negative backlash, Fntastic claims some players have contacted them sharing how much they had liked the game and were disappointed to see the servers taken down.

In fact, in this same statement (the one posted several times), they also flaunt the high pricetag attacked to The Day Before on the “black market”; keys for the game skyrocketed in price after being delisted from Steam. The reason for this spike didn’t appear to be attached to quality, but rather the fact there was no other way to get a title that would soon be lost to time.

Whatever has been said, there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind Fntastic didn’t deliver what the player base was hoping for or expecting from The Day Before, and perhaps this statement is its last message to gamers before heading out the door. We wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more soon though.

Days after the release of The Day Before it was announced Fntastic would be shutting down, but it isn’t clear how much longer its social presence will remain active.