The Day Before is being sold at four times its price since being removed from Steam

The Day Before isn’t even worth $40, but scalpers seem to think it can make them a whole lot more since its near-immediate removal from Steam after launch.

Keys for the now-deleted FNTASTIC extraction shooter are being sold on the G2A marketplace for over $230, despite the studio that made the game already shutting its doors after the launch was all but a total failure. Right now, purchasing one of these keys appears to be the only way you can buy the game, which has been delisted from Steam.

Gamers couldn’t have been more disappointed. Image via FNTASTIC.

When it launched on Dec. 7, hundreds of thousands of eager gamers purchased the very highly anticipated shooter, which had long been advertised as an open-world MMO RPG. In the days since, many have applied for refunds, with devs assuring anyone looking to get their money back can that everything should be resolved soon enough. Despite this, at least one seller is confident at least someone is looking to get into the game.

Seeing keys for The Day Before sold isn’t a surprise. There is a market for collectors who want to collect games removed from Steam or closed in some capacity. The seller, Mc_donalds on G2A, appears to also have other keys for games no longer sold on Steam, though when purchasing keys from a store like G2A you always run a risk of being scammed.

Truthfully, we wouldn’t suggest anyone buy The Day Before right now either way, even at its retail price, which was originally $40 before it was removed. Given the studio’s closure, there won’t be any big additions to the game, and while servers are still active, those are likely to die out extremely quickly as the final players refund their copies.

If you want to check out The Day Before without forking out an unbelievable amount of money, there is plenty of footage online to show you what you’re (not really) missing.