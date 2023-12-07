The Day Before immediately hits ‘Overwhelmingly Negative’ on Steam after launch

Launch day is arguably the most important day for opinion to be crafted on a game and the new open-world survival game The Day Before has not started life off very well.

Today, The Day Before launched in early access and was immediately slapped with the Overwhelmingly Negative tag on Steam. This was handed out after thousands of negative reviews flooded the game’s Steam page, and while there seem to be multiple reasons for this sentiment, the biggest comes from how the game was advertised.

The Day Before doesn’t seem to be reaching what fans expected. Image via Fntastic

According to players who purchased the game on launch, The Day Before is not an open-world game like FNTASTIC originally sold it to be. Instead, it’s just an extraction shooter, and they aren’t happy that it was marketed as the former. Of course, that’s not the only complaint early The Day Before players have had too, with some saying servers don’t work and others pointing out missing features they expected from the survival game. One common trait of these reviews is many are asking for refunds, which isn’t a surprise.

Before the game was even out, prospective buyers were talking about refunds. The discussion kicked off on The Day Before subreddit where one user reminded players Steam offers refunds within two hours of playing. “For the people buying the game on release, REFUND it if you genuinely feel it is shit,” the post read.

It is important to remember The Day Before only launched into early access today, so some of the issues players are having should be resolved. Still, given the MMO identity of the game, having players turned away at launch can’t be a good sign. It wouldn’t be the first time a game has managed to right the wrongs of early reviews—just look at how Cyberpunk 2077 has recovered—but it seems The Day Before devs have a tough road ahead.