The Day Before players are already preparing to get refunds after launch

The Day Before opens in early access on Dec. 7, and players are still not confident about discovering a high-quality game. Some are already preparing to get refunded in case it doesn’t turn out as good as they expected.

In a Reddit thread from Dec. 6, players have reminded the community that Steam allows to refund games if their playtime doesn’t exceed two hours, and in a certain time limit.

“For the people buying the game on release, REFUND it if you genuinely feel that it is shit,” the author wrote. “I know two hours is a short time to play, but you can get a pretty good gist of whether or not it’s worth your 40 dollars.”

Users massively agreed to the thread in the comments. They wrote they had low expectation for the game, even though they hoped to enjoy the experience. The author also wrote that asking for refunds would set a precedent that would dissuade other developers from making the same mistake as The Day Before‘s developer Fntastic, should it prove to be disappointing.

The developer has been under backlash several times while creating the title survival horror title. It was the most-wishlisted game on Steam after its reveal, but due to multiple delays and a lack of transparency on the development process, player’s hopes dwindled. Some even started calling the game a “scam” and wondering if it would ever truly release.

We’ll finally get our hands on it on Dec. 7 though, although in early access rather than a fully-fledged release.