The Day Before system requirements: PC specifications

After much anticipation, The Day Before is finally about to be released. But before you pre-order the early access version, it’s better to find out whether your PC can run The Day Before or not.

The Day Before doesn’t require as much as other recent AAA releases, such as Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, but you’ll still need a decent PC to play it. Here are the system requirements to play The Day Before.

The Day Before minimum PC requirements

You’ll find below the minimum PC requirements to run The Day Before in low-quality settings. Unfortunately, developer FNTASTIC doesn’t specify whether or not you can get stable 60 FPS with it, so be wary that you can experience frame drops throughout more intense cutscenes or gameplay.

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8400K or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i5-8400K or AMD equivalent Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD equivalent DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Storage: 55 GB available space

55 GB available space Additional notes: SSD is preferred, but The Day Before supports HDD as well.

The Day Before recommended PC requirements

As expected, The Day Before requires some better specs for those who want to play it in high-quality settings. Once again, though, it’s unclear if players can get stable 60FPS with these exact PC specs.

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 3.2Ghz or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i7-8700 3.2Ghz or AMD equivalent Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD equivalent

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD equivalent DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Storage: 55 GB available space (SSD)

55 GB available space (SSD) Additional notes: Unlike the minimum requirements, it seems like HDD isn’t recommended for those who want to play The Day Before in high-quality settings.

Is The Day Before coming to consoles as well?

Console players will have to wait a bit. Image via FNTASTIC

A lot of players don’t own a gaming PC because they simply prefer playing games on consoles. While FNTASTIC plans to release a version of The Day Before to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, they’ll only arrive alongside the full release. The only way to play The Day Before in Early Access is on PC via Steam.