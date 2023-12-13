The Day Before studio FNTASTIC seemingly change name on Steam despite ‘closing doors’

The Day Before has caused plenty of drama over the last few days, and while it seemed like things were coming to an end with the studio FNTASTIC closing down, perhaps we were wrong.

It appears FNTASTIC has changed its name on Steam for at least one of its releases. The 2019 release The Wild Eight now says it was developed by Eight Points instead of FNTASTIC, which it had until quite recently. While some reports claim another FNTASTIC release, Propnight, had also seen a developer switch up, right now Steam is still showing FNTASTIC.

So, FNTASTIC is changing all of their other games on Steam to different companies.



Who is 'Eight Points' and why do they now own The Wild Eight?



Some shits going on lol pic.twitter.com/U0XpmtgeKY — Bigfry🍟 (@BigfryTV) December 11, 2023

The Day Before, Radiant One, and Propnight are all still listed under FNASTIC (at the time of writing, at least) so it isn’t exactly clear why The Wild Eight received any kind of change, but the optics certainly aren’t great. It could feasibly be an attempt to distance the game from the drama surrounding The Day Before. Before this fallout, The Wild Eight boasted mostly positive feedback from players and perhaps removing FNTASTIC from the listing was an attempt to maintain this. Still, no official reason for the change has been shared.

As it stands FNTASTIC has said it will be shutting down due to financial issues after the tragic release of The Day Before that has seen what was once Steam’s most wish-listed game become what we expect is one of its most refunded. While many online speculate the name change could be an attempt to keep the studio going, nothing of the sort has been announced.

Prior to expanding and becoming FNTASTIC, the devs initially went by the name Eight Points, so using this name once again is not all that surprising. Furthermore, while The Wild Eight was being developed the team still went by Eight Points, however, they officially rebranded to FNTASTIC in early 2017, before the game’s Steam release, as pointed out by one internet sleuth on Reddit.

For now, The Wild Eight is the only game being sold via Eight Points, and is unlikely that will change after the negative backlash.