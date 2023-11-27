Is The Day Before on PS5?

The Day Before is not only one of the most ambitious-looking zombie games ever made, but its development process has raised more questions than answers. One of which is simple: Will The Day Before be on PlayStation 5?

It’s fair to say that the post-apocalyptic zombie game has been done to death and it takes a lot to pique my interest now. But the size and scale of The Day Before have gained the shooter a lot of traction, both positive and negative. Amongst all of the conversation surrounding the zombie shooter, players are keen to know if The Day Before will see a launch on the PS5.

After all, Sony’s PlayStation 5 is still the go-to for many players, and it houses the infrastructure for a big, open title like The Day Before. Let’s take a deeper dive into the latest information concerning The Day Before and the PS5.

Will The Day Before release on PS5?

Will early access be the only access? Image via Fntastic

The Day Before‘s status on PS5 seems to be completely up in the air at the moment, with the zombie title only currently scheduled for PC.

Originally stated to be a multi-platform experience, The Day Before has since been hit by multiple delays. Its development appears to be hit-and-miss at best, with criticism coming in for its apparent visual and gameplay downgrades, and it will currently only release in early access on PC.

After a low of early promise and hype, it feels like the gaming community has cooled on The Day Before. So, early access on PC will likely be the ideal way to test the waters and get the code and overall gameplay up to scratch.

This means that a possible PlayStation 5 and Xbox release, which seemed to be a lock, are now both a mystery and could potentially never happen. If things change, we’ll refresh this guide, so keep checking back for new updates.