The Day Before ‘wins’ back name and Steam page—but is delayed again

We'll believe it when we see it.

The Day Before, an upcoming open-world apocalyptic MMO developed by FNTASTIC that several fans suspected of being a scam, has apparently won back its name and had its Steam page restored but will be delayed for a third time.

The team working on the game announced this via a Twitter post on Nov. 1, dedicating the decision from the Intellectual Property Tribunal to its future players. A copyright issue regarding the name The Day Before resulted in the game’s delisting from Steam back in January 2023 as an individual had filled out a trademark application before the developers were able to.

With the name won back, the game is also listed on Steam once again but with a now delayed release date of Dec. 7, 2023, which marks the third time the game has been delayed. FNTASTIC provided additional details on the game’s release: It will be released in early access, with no pre-order, at a $39 price point for early access. A full version release has no tentative date yet, with the developers saying it “will happen when we are certain this is the best version of the game possible.”

The development process for The Day Before has been nothing short of controversial. Initial excitement toward the game dwindled as players waited to see gameplay, and the trademark issue that resulted in an eight-month delay had players thinking the game might be a scam. The game also drew ire from the community for its use of “full-time volunteers and part-time volunteers.”

Today’s gameplay trailer shows more of the “The Division but with zombies” vibe and showed off the game’s character creator, settings, looting system, hunger/thirst management, PvE and PvP gameplay, weapons, mission systems, and vehicles. Players will supposedly be able to unlock their own ranch that they can fill with furnishings and decorations.

While the game is back on Steam, there is no option to pre-order and user reviews have been turned off.