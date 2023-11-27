When does The Day Before release?

Excited to taste a reimagined open-world survival game, MMO fans around the world have been wondering about The Day Before’s release date, and if you’re among them, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

When does The Day Before launch on PC?

According to the highly anticipated game’s Steam page, The Day Before is set to launch on Dec. 7, 2023, but there’s a catch: the game will be released in Early Access and will be available to play via Steam on PC. You can also check out the exact times for the early access release in the tweet below.

PC Early Access Global Launch times. 🗓️#thedaybefore

So, anyone who purchases the game now (or after) will be able to play the game starting Dec. 7, as well as collaborate with the devs to help find any issues prevailing in the build.

In case you’re wondering, the final release version of The Day Before will have more content and be priced higher than that of the early access copy. “Besides bug fixes and improvements to balance and core gameplay, we plan to introduce additional content to the game, such as new items, weapons, equipment, cars, and houses,” FNTASTIC wrote on Steam. Those who purchase the game during early access won’t have to pay anything extra for when it fully launches.

FNTASTIC also revealed that it expects to keep the game in Early Access for the next six to eight months, so you can expect The Day Before’s final release date to be sometime after June 2024.

For those of you wondering whether the MMO survival is coming to Xbox and PlayStation, unfortunately, the game’s console version has been delayed. The early access period starting on Dec. 7 is exclusive to the PC platform.

The console release is now set to happen alongside the final PC launch sometime in Summer 2024. It can also be delayed beyond that, so I’d suggest taking this with a grain of salt.