The Day Before Early Access countdown: Exact start date and time

Get to know when the game will become available in your region.

The interest around The Day Before, one of the most wish-listed games on Steam, is getting bigger as we finally near the game’s release. MMO enthusiasts want to know the exact start date and time they’ll be able to fight zombies in a post-apocalyptic version of the United States.

The Day Before has been hyped since 2021 and fans will finally be able to play an early access version in December 2023 after seeing developer FNTASTIC delay it last year due to a switch from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

Without further ado, here’s the countdown for The Day Before‘s early access.

What time does The Day Before early access go live?

The Day Before is finally coming out. Image via FNTASTIC

The Day Before early access is set to begin on Dec. 7 or Dec. 8, depending on your region. Here’s the exact start date and time for multiple regions:

Dec. 7, 10am PT (Los Angeles)

Dec. 7, 12pm CT (Austin)

Dec. 7, 1pm ET (New York/Quebec)

Dec. 7, 3pm BRT (São Paulo)

Dec. 7, 6pm BST (London)

Dec. 7, 7pm CEST (Berlin)

Dec. 8, 3am JST (Tokyo)

Dec. 8, 5am AEST (Sydney)

If you want to see how much time you’ll have to wait for The Day Before‘s early access, check our countdown for the Central Time release.

Where to play The Day Before‘s early access

The Day Before‘s early access will only be available on PC via Steam. For now, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will only be released alongside the full version of The Day Before, according to developer FNTASTIC.

Though a lot of players can’t wait to play The Day Before on consoles too, it’s unclear when the full release of the game will take place as FNTASTIC didn’t reveal it at the time of this writing on Nov. 27.