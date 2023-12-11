The Day Before has launched in Early Access on Dec. 7, and players are flocking in to discover its post-apocalyptic world. But how big is its map?

When starting the game out, your travels are restricted. You have to complete a few missions to unlock new areas and features, so you might not grasp the real size of the game’s map firsthand.

The map is vast, and there’s a lot to uncover. Here is the size of the map in The Day Before.

The Day Before map size: How big is the world?

Explore cities and the countryside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The map of The Day Before is quite diverse. It features several different biomes and terrains, as well as dynamic weather. Since it’s also vast, you can explore it on foot or in vehicles.

You start in New Fortune City, before you can leave the area to get to the countryside. There, you’ll discover abandoned houses and shops, roads, lakes, and other landmarks.

The real size of the map is estimated to be around 40 square kilometers, according to Freshers Live. You can go in several different directions outside of New Fortune City and discover a variety of areas that feel quite empty.

It’ll take you some time to explore everything, and you’ll come across gas stations to refuel your vehicle and get further into your journey.