The Slayer trait in TFT Set 9, explained

Arguably the most offensive trait in Teamfight Tactics Set Nine, the Slayer trait has allowed players to build a very aggressive attack damage composition to counter a lot of magic damage teams, especially Sorcerers. While it might seem simple on the surface, Slayers need to be played in a specific way to get the most value out of them.

Here is how the Slayer trait works in TFT Set Nine, and here is a list of all the Slayer units.

How the Slayer trait works in TFT Set Nine

For avid TFT fans, the Slayer trait is a pretty basic offensive trait but one that puts all its eggs in one basket. It hearkens back to the Assassin trait from previous sets, which gave a higher critical chance to its units alongside other buffs. The units in the trait are usually quite brittle, but the high damage they can put out can be effective against the right opposition.

The Slayer trait gives its units 15 percent Omnivamp while active. This means that they heal for 15 percent of all damage they do. On top of that, depending on how many Slayer units you have on your board, they will do bonus damage, which is doubled against units below 75 percent health.

At two Slayers, that bonus damage is only 5 percent. At three, it grows to 10 percent, then at four, it grows more to 20 percent. After that, at five, you have 30 percent extra damage, and lastly, at six Slayers, the units have 40 percent bonus damage.

All Slayer units in TFT Set Nine

Kayle (Demacia/Slayer)

Kled (Noxus/Yordle/Slayer)

Zed (Ionia/Rogue/Slayer)

Gwen (Shadow Isles/Slayer)

Aatrox (Darkin/Slayer/Juggernaut)

There are a total of five Slayer units in Set Nine, meaning to get that six-Slayer buff, players will need to get a Slayer Emblem and place it on a non-Slayer unit.

So far, Slayer builds focusing on Zed and Gwen have been the best version of the Slayer composition. Even with it being a secondary trait in comparison to the regional traits of Demacia, Shurima, Noxus, and others, it provides key uses to delete powerful backline units. Speaking of which, giving Katarina that Slayer Emblem and also giving her the Rogue trait to combo with Zed makes them a powerful Slayer duo.

That’s been the key combo so far, but we’ll have to see if more combos come around with Slayer and other traits.

