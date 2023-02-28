TFT Set 8 Underground payouts embrace risk/reward in Patch 13.5

Big changes are coming to the Teamfight Tactics Underground trait in Patch 13.5, reducing the amount of gold from early cash-outs while increasing the payouts for players who complete five or more Heists.

The first half of Monsters’ Attack! Set Eight is coming to an end while big changes are still taking place. Game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer disclosed base item and Hero Augment distribution changes last week that are slated to take place in TFT Patch 13.5. And now the Underground trait is getting a payout rework, according to Mortdog, by reducing the gold payout for Heists one to four and buffing the payout for Heists five to seven.

Patch 13.5 is going to adjust Underground to be a little less "free advantage", but lean into the risk even more.



Heist 1 Approximate Gold Value: 11 >>> 8

Heist 2: 25 >>> 18

Heist 3: 48 >>> 38

Heist 4: 78 >>> 76

Heist 5: 100 >>> 118

Heist 6: 135 >>> 158

Heist 7: 175 >>> 220!! pic.twitter.com/npc9Qt7qPW — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) February 28, 2023

Here are the new estimated gold payouts for each of the seven Heists through the TFT Set Eight Underground trait, starting on March 8 through Patch 13.5.

Patch 13.5 will also drop the upcoming Set 8.5 onto PBE servers, which will include the base item and Hero Augment distribution changes. It is unknown at the time of writing whether the Underground trait will carry over into TFT Set 8.5 following the Mid-Set update.