TFT Set 6 Patch 11.24: Full notes and updates

Break out the notepad because 11.24 is packed with changes.

An enormous Teamfight Tactics patch was revealed by Riot Games for Set Six, with buffs to underperformers, nerfs to dominant carriers, and a host of Hextech Augment balance changes.

Patch 11.24 within Gizmos and Gadgets is the second major update in Set Six and will last through the winter holidays. It’s packed with balance changes, adjustments, and reworks. The 11.24 TFT update focuses on Hextech Augment balance, combat pace, and a shift away from one and two-star reroll. Hyper Roll Cho’Gath players can celebrate over the Set Six champion gaining twice as many Feast stacks and the points earned via TFT for League events have been reworked.

From a massive number of Hextech Augment changes to nerfs and buffs applied to champs and traits, here are the TFT Set Six Patch 11.24 notes.

11.24 Hextech Augment balance changes

A major overhaul was applied to trait Augments, giving players the chance to hit breakpoints earlier when grabbing one of these effects during the early game. The Duet bug has been resolved, while Spell Blade and Duet received reworks.

Broken Stopwatch (Clockwork) : Moved from prismatic to gold tier

: Moved from prismatic to gold tier Duet (Socialite) : Provides a second spotlight and grants a bonus of 500 maximum health to spotlighted champions

: Provides a second spotlight and grants a bonus of 500 maximum health to spotlighted champions Featherweights : Bonus attack speed and movement speed reduced from 35/50/70 to 30/40/60 percent

: Bonus attack speed and movement speed reduced from 35/50/70 to 30/40/60 percent Innovator Heart : No longer offered as first Hextech Augment choice

: No longer offered as first Hextech Augment choice Innovator Soul : No longer offered as third Hextech Augment choice

: No longer offered as third Hextech Augment choice Item Grab Bag : Item Grab Bag one and two no longer grant Reforger

: Item Grab Bag one and two no longer grant Reforger Level Up! : No longer offered after choosing March of Progress

: No longer offered after choosing March of Progress March of Progress : XP per round increased from four to five

: XP per round increased from four to five March of Progress : Moved from gold to prismatic tier

: Moved from gold to prismatic tier Spell Blade (Arcanist) : Reworked to “After casting their ability, Arcanists’ next attack deals bonus magic damage equal to 200 percent of their ability power.”

: Reworked to “After casting their ability, Arcanists’ next attack deals bonus magic damage equal to 200 percent of their ability power.” Windfall : Gold reduced from 20/25/30 to 15/25/35

: Gold reduced from 20/25/30 to 15/25/35 Gold Reserves (Mercenary) : Percent bonus damage per gold increased from one to two percent

: Percent bonus damage per gold increased from one to two percent Gold Reserves : Damage cap remains at 60 percent, now achieved at 30 gold

: Damage cap remains at 60 percent, now achieved at 30 gold Stand United : Bonus attack damage and ability power per active trait buffed from 2/3/4 to 3/4/5

: Bonus attack damage and ability power per active trait buffed from 2/3/4 to 3/4/5 Knife’s Edge : Attack damage reduced from 30/45/60 to 25/40/55

: Attack damage reduced from 30/45/60 to 25/40/55 Cram Session (Academy): Mana restored after the first cast increased from 80 to 90 percent

Portable Forge Armory options

Death’s Defiance : Attack damage increased from 15 to 30

: Attack damage increased from 15 to 30 Death’s Defiance : Attack speed increased from 15 to 30 percent

: Attack speed increased from 15 to 30 percent Death’s Defiance : Ignore Pain percent increased from 60 to 70 percent

: Ignore Pain percent increased from 60 to 70 percent Gold Collector : Gold drop chance reduced from 100 to 75 percent

: Gold drop chance reduced from 100 to 75 percent Manazane : Starting mana increased from 15 to 50

: Starting mana increased from 15 to 50 Zhonya’s Paradox : Ability power increased from 15 to 45

: Ability power increased from 15 to 45 Zhonya’s Paradox : Armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 35

: Armor and magic resistance increased from 25 to 35 Rocket Propelled Fist: Will now ignore Blitzcrank’s hook target when deciding which unit to hook. Rocket Propelled Fist and Blitzcrank will always hook two different targets

Trait Augments

Buffs were applied to most TFT Hextech Set Six trait Augments within the Silver, Gold, and Prismatic tiers. Heart Augments now grant a champion of the same trait, making it easier to hit breakpoints or econ. Gold Augments have been renamed Crests, granting a champion from that trait.

And Prismatic Augments (Crowns and Souls) have been changed to now grant two emblems, allowing players to capitalize on the trait’s power. Other Soul Augments also grant gold in addition to the original benefit and emblems also provide a small amount of combat power depending on their recipe or default 150 health.

Silver Augments

Assassin Heart : Talon

: Talon Bodyguard Heart : Leona

: Leona Bruiser Heart : Trundle

: Trundle Challenger Heart : Warwick

: Warwick Clockwork Heart : Zilean

: Zilean Enchanter Heart : Taric

: Taric Enforcer Heart : Vi

: Vi Imperial Heart : Swain

: Swain Mutant Heart : Kog’Maw

: Kog’Maw Protector Heart : Blitzcrank

: Blitzcrank Scholar Heart : Lissandra

: Lissandra Scrap Heart : Ekko

: Ekko Sniper Heart : Tristana

: Tristana Syndicate Heart : Zyra

: Zyra Twinshot Heart: Graves

Gold Augments

Arcanist Crest : Twisted Fate

: Twisted Fate Assassin Crest : Ekko

: Ekko Bodyguard Crest : Leona

: Leona Bruiser Crest : Trundle

: Trundle Challenger Crest : Warwick

: Warwick Chemtech Crest : Zac

: Zac Imperial Crest : Talon

: Talon Mutant Crest : Kog’Maw

: Kog’Maw Scholar Crest : Heimerdinger

: Heimerdinger Scrap Crest : Ekko

: Ekko Sniper Crest : Tristana

: Tristana Syndicate Crest: Zyra

Prismatic Augments

Academy Soul : Changed to Academy Crown and gives two Academy emblems

: Changed to Academy Crown and gives two Academy emblems Arcanist Soul : Changed to Arcanist Crown and gives two Arcanist emblems

: Changed to Arcanist Crown and gives two Arcanist emblems Assassin Soul : Changed to Assassin Crown and gives two Assassin emblems

: Changed to Assassin Crown and gives two Assassin emblems Bodyguard Soul : changed to Bodyguard Crown and gives two Bodyguard emblems

: changed to Bodyguard Crown and gives two Bodyguard emblems Bruiser Soul : Changed to Bruiser Crown and gives two Challenger emblems

: Changed to Bruiser Crown and gives two Challenger emblems Challenger Soul : Changed to Challenger Crown and gives two Challenger emblems

: Changed to Challenger Crown and gives two Challenger emblems Chemtech Soul : Changed to Chemtech Crown and gives two Chemtech emblems

: Changed to Chemtech Crown and gives two Chemtech emblems Imperial Soul : Changed to Imperial Crown and gives two Imperial emblems

: Changed to Imperial Crown and gives two Imperial emblems Mutant Soul : Changed to Mutant Crown and gives two Mutant emblems

: Changed to Mutant Crown and gives two Mutant emblems Protector Soul : Changed to Protector Crown and gives two Protector emblems

: Changed to Protector Crown and gives two Protector emblems Sniper Soul : Changed to Sniper Crown and gives two Sniper emblems

: Changed to Sniper Crown and gives two Sniper emblems Syndicate Soul : Changed to Syndicate Crown and gives two Syndicate emblems

: Changed to Syndicate Crown and gives two Syndicate emblems Clockwork Soul : Additionally grants eight gold

: Additionally grants eight gold Enchanter Soul : Additionally grants eight gold

: Additionally grants eight gold Enforcer Soul : Additionally grants eight gold

: Additionally grants eight gold Scholar Soul : Additionally grants eight gold

: Additionally grants eight gold Scrap Soul: Additionally grants eight gold

11.24 TFT trait balance changes

Chemtech seven and nine were improved within TFT Patch 11.24, while the Innovator trait got hit with nerfs to the mechanical bear and dragon.

Challenger : Attack speed reduced from 30/60/90/145 to 30/55/80/130 percent

: Attack speed reduced from 30/60/90/145 to 30/55/80/130 percent Chemtech: Champions dropping below health threshold duration will always last eight seconds

Champions dropping below health threshold duration will always last eight seconds Chemtech : Attack speed changed from 50 percent across the board to 25/50/75/100 percent

: Attack speed changed from 50 percent across the board to 25/50/75/100 percent Chemtech : Health regeneration changed from four percent across the board to 3/4/6/10 percent

: Health regeneration changed from four percent across the board to 3/4/6/10 percent Innovator : Mechanical Dragon Electrifying Roar ally critical damage buff reduced from 75 to 40 percent

: Mechanical Dragon Electrifying Roar ally critical damage buff reduced from 75 to 40 percent Innovator : Mechanical Bear attack damage and ability power buff reduced from 25 to 20

: Mechanical Bear attack damage and ability power buff reduced from 25 to 20 Mutant : Adrenaline Rush chance for extra attack adjusted from 33/66 to 40/75 percent

: Adrenaline Rush chance for extra attack adjusted from 33/66 to 40/75 percent Clockwork : Bonus attack speed increased from 10/30/55 to 10/35/70 percent

: Bonus attack speed increased from 10/30/55 to 10/35/70 percent Academy : Bonus attack damage and ability power adjusted from 18/35/50/70 to 18/40/50/70

: Bonus attack damage and ability power adjusted from 18/35/50/70 to 18/40/50/70 Academy : Bonus attack damage and ability power per cast buffed from 3/5/8/12 to 3/5/10/15

: Bonus attack damage and ability power per cast buffed from 3/5/8/12 to 3/5/10/15 Arcanist : Team ability power adjusted from 20/20/50/120 to 20/20/50/145

: Team ability power adjusted from 20/20/50/120 to 20/20/50/145 Arcanist : Total ability power adjusted from 20/65/100/125 to 20/60/100/145

: Total ability power adjusted from 20/65/100/125 to 20/60/100/145 Bruiser : Health adjusted from 125/225/350/700 to 125/225/400/700

: Health adjusted from 125/225/350/700 to 125/225/400/700 Imperial (5) : Non-Tyrant bonus damage buffed from 0/50 to 0/75 percent

: Non-Tyrant bonus damage buffed from 0/50 to 0/75 percent Syndicate : Bonus armor and magic resistance increased from 50 to 60

: Bonus armor and magic resistance increased from 50 to 60 Syndicate (7) : Omnivamp, armor, and magic resistance bonus increase adjusted from 50 to 33 percent

: Omnivamp, armor, and magic resistance bonus increase adjusted from 50 to 33 percent Twinshot: Bonus attack damage increased from 5/30/60 to 5/40/80

11.24 champion buffs and nerfs

Katarina was nerfed, but it likely won’t cause her to become unplayable, while Trundle was also hit. Shaco got a much-needed buff. Jayce had his melee form nerfed but his ranged form buffed.

One-cost

Garen : Decisive Strike missing health damage percentage reduced from 20 to 15 percent

: Decisive Strike missing health damage percentage reduced from 20 to 15 percent Camile : Maximum mana nerfed from 0/50 to 0/60

: Maximum mana nerfed from 0/50 to 0/60 Darius : Maximum mana nerfed from 50/95 to 50/100

: Maximum mana nerfed from 50/95 to 50/100 Darius : Decimate healing reduced from 125/150/175 to 120/140/160

: Decimate healing reduced from 125/150/175 to 120/140/160 Kassadin: Null Sphere mana reave adjusted from 35/50/65 to 50 percent across the board

Two-cost

Katarina : Shunpo damage nerfed from 180/225/300 to 160/200/250

: Shunpo damage nerfed from 180/225/300 to 160/200/250 Trundle : Chomp attack damage steal percentage reduced from 20/30/50 to 20/25/40

: Chomp attack damage steal percentage reduced from 20/30/50 to 20/25/40 Trundle : Chomp attack speed slow reduced from 50 to 25 percent

: Chomp attack speed slow reduced from 50 to 25 percent Blitzcrank : Rocket Grab damage nerfed at three-star from 150/300/1337 to 150/300/900

: Rocket Grab damage nerfed at three-star from 150/300/1337 to 150/300/900 Kog’Maw : Barrage target maximum health bonus damage adjusted from 6/7/10 to 7/8/9 percent

: Barrage target maximum health bonus damage adjusted from 6/7/10 to 7/8/9 percent Zyra: Delay from cast and stun has been slightly reduced

Three-cost

Ekko : Parallel Convergence ally bonus attack speed nerfed from 40/50/75 to 35/40/50 percent

: Parallel Convergence ally bonus attack speed nerfed from 40/50/75 to 35/40/50 percent Shaco : Health increased from 650 to 700

: Health increased from 650 to 700 Shaco : Deceive base damage buffed from 75/100/125 to 90/110/130

: Deceive base damage buffed from 75/100/125 to 90/110/130 Shaco : Maximum mana buffed from 50/90 to 40/80

: Maximum mana buffed from 50/90 to 40/80 Taric : Starlight Bastion healing adjusted from 375/475/600 to 325/425/600

: Starlight Bastion healing adjusted from 375/475/600 to 325/425/600 Vex : Personal Space stacking shield bonus upon being destroyed reduced from 25 to 10 percent

: Personal Space stacking shield bonus upon being destroyed reduced from 25 to 10 percent Vex : Personal Space shield nerfed from 550/700/900 to 500/600/750

: Personal Space shield nerfed from 550/700/900 to 500/600/750 Vex : Personal Space damage nerfed from 125/200/275 to 100/135/175

: Personal Space damage nerfed from 125/200/275 to 100/135/175 Cho’Gath : Health buffed from 1300 to 1400

: Health buffed from 1300 to 1400 Heimerdinger : Rocket Swarm damage adjusted from 70/100/150 to 70/95/140

: Rocket Swarm damage adjusted from 70/100/150 to 70/95/140 Lissandra : Iron Maiden damage nerfed from 250/350/575 to 225/300/500

: Iron Maiden damage nerfed from 250/350/575 to 225/300/500 Samira: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75

Four-cost

Fiora : Attack damage increased from 70 to 75

: Attack damage increased from 70 to 75 Fiora : Blade Waltz attack damage scaling increased from 160 to 170 percent

: Blade Waltz attack damage scaling increased from 160 to 170 percent Jhin : Maximum mana buffed from 0/80 to 0/70

: Maximum mana buffed from 0/80 to 0/70 Jhin : Attack damage reduced from 95 to 90

: Attack damage reduced from 95 to 90 Jhin : Curtain attack damage scaling adjusted from 150/225/344 to 150/200/344 percent

: Curtain attack damage scaling adjusted from 150/225/344 to 150/200/344 percent Lux : Final Spark mana refund on kill reduced from 30 to 20

: Final Spark mana refund on kill reduced from 30 to 20 Orianna : Mana adjusted from 80/180 to 50/140

: Mana adjusted from 80/180 to 50/140 Orianna : Shockwave stun duration adjusted from 1.5/1.5/4 to 1/1/4 seconds

: Shockwave stun duration adjusted from 1.5/1.5/4 to 1/1/4 seconds Sion : Health increased from 1750 to 1850

: Health increased from 1750 to 1850 Sion : Decimating Smash adjusted from 2/2.5/5 to 2/3/6 seconds

: Decimating Smash adjusted from 2/2.5/5 to 2/3/6 seconds Urgot : Maximum mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/50

: Maximum mana buffed from 0/60 to 0/50 Yone: Attack damage reduced from 80 to 75

Five-cost

Akali : Health increased from 800 to 850

: Health increased from 800 to 850 Akali : Perfect Execution initial dash damage increased at one-star from 275 to 300

: Perfect Execution initial dash damage increased at one-star from 275 to 300 Galio : Health increased from 1800 to 1900

: Health increased from 1800 to 1900 Galio : Attack damage reduced from 150 to 120

: Attack damage reduced from 150 to 120 Galio : Colossal Entrance damage buffed from 150/200/2000 to 200/300/9001

: Colossal Entrance damage buffed from 150/200/2000 to 200/300/9001 Galio : Increased crash zone radius at three-star

: Increased crash zone radius at three-star Jayce : Armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30

: Armor and magic resistance reduced from 40 to 30 Jayce : Melee form shield amount nerfed at one and two-star from 400/600/3000 to 350/500/3000

: Melee form shield amount nerfed at one and two-star from 400/600/3000 to 350/500/3000 Jayce : Ranged form attack damage gain buffed at one and two-star from 35/60/1000 to 45/70/1000

: Ranged form attack damage gain buffed at one and two-star from 35/60/1000 to 45/70/1000 Jinx : Attack speed reduced slightly from 1.05 to one

: Attack speed reduced slightly from 1.05 to one Jinx : Rocket Launcher attack damage scaling nerfed at two-star from 210 to 200 percent

: Rocket Launcher attack damage scaling nerfed at two-star from 210 to 200 percent Viktor : Mana adjusted from 0/140 to 0/150

: Mana adjusted from 0/140 to 0/150 Viktor: Chaos Ray damage nerfed at one and two-star from 350/450/1500 to 325/425/1500

11.24 item balance changes

A new ability was added to Blue Buff. Frozen Heart was buffed and Ionic Spark received a slight nerf.

Blue Buff : A newly added ability grants an additional 20 starting mana

: A newly added ability grants an additional 20 starting mana Frozen Heart : Attack speed slow increased from 25 to 35 percent

: Attack speed slow increased from 25 to 35 percent Ionic Spark: Maximum mana damage ratio reduced from 225 to 200 percent

11.24 bug fixes

