Riot reveals upcoming changes to earning event points in League

The 2021 season of League of Legends was full of in-game events, ranging from the anticipated Arcane celebration to the controversial Sentinels of Light event. Events provided players with weekly missions and opportunities to purchase premium passes that provided more missions for exclusive content, though gaining the points to grasp these rewards was often challenging.

In a new Quick Gameplay Thoughts blog post today, Riot Rovient revealed that the events team in League has reevaluated the way that players earn points to complete missions during events to get rewards. These missions, many of them coming in multiple parts as a component of the premium passes, used to require players to play—and win—numerous games that proved more tedious than necessary. Not all of these event missions are locked behind the passes, though those that offered greater rewards have often required an excessive amount of grinding.

Starting with the next event in League, which has been revealed to be Debonair on Dec. 9, the number of points that players earn per game that count toward mission completion will be altered, as well as the conditions needed to complete these missions. Points will now be awarded for how much time players spend in each game mode, rather than how many games they play or if they win those games.

Regardless of whether players choose to play on Summoner’s Rift, in ARAM, or in an event mode like Ultimate Spellbook or URF, they’ll receive four points per minute of playing, or six if they win the game. To compensate for this change, the number of points needed to complete weekly, orb, and token bank missions has been increased as well.

Teamfight Tactics and co-op versus AI players will be eligible to earn points but will do so at a dramatically decreased rate from other modes in League. Rovient mentioned that missions that have alternate methods of completion, such as those requiring players to kill a certain number of enemies, will remain unchanged.

League players can look forward to the updated event points system when it launches alongside the Debonair event and skins for Brand, Master Yi, Zed, Leona, Malzahar, Draven, and LeBlanc on Dec. 9.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.