Riot reveals new Debonair 2.0 League skins for Brand, Master Yi, Zed, Leona, LeBlanc, Draven, and Malzahar

Riot Games is expanding on League of Legends’ classic Debonair skin line. Seven champions in the game are set to receive new-look Debonair skins in an upcoming patch.

Debonair skins for Brand, Draven, LeBlanc, Leona, Malzahar, Master Yi, and Zed have all been revealed. Additionally, a Prestige version of Brand’s new Debonair skin was showcased by Riot today.

#PBE Preview but make it DEBONAIR! 💚



Debonair Leona, LeBlanc, Draven & Malzahar! 🧪 pic.twitter.com/SwuuF2DJYD — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) November 16, 2021

#PBE Preview but make it DEBONAIR! 💚



Debonair Brand, Master Yi, Zed and Prestige Edition Brand! 🧪 pic.twitter.com/5BmwHNHBPh — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) November 16, 2021

The thematic elements of the “Debonair 2.0” skin line showcase the seven featured champions in suave get-ups, with each of them sporting suits and formal wear. Additionally, classy features such as champagne bottles and high-end furniture are shown in some of the champions’ recall animations.

🧪💚 Debonair 🐍 Boys 💚🧪 pic.twitter.com/Rv4SOWhB8y — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) November 16, 2021

The color scheme for the new Debonair skins largely consists of greens and silvers, with a strong metallic theme being present in the skins. The skins were teased earlier this year as part of a “fan vote” for the next League skin line. Although the new Debonair skins lost that vote, the margin was slim enough for Riot to consider launching the skin line anyway.

The new Debonair skins have not been given an official release date by Riot yet. But if the timelines of previous skin releases such as last month’s Dragonmancer skins can serve as an indicator, it’s possible that the Debonair 2.0 skin line will hit the live servers sometime in the next month.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.