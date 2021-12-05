TFT Set 6 Hextech trait Augments slated for huge buff in Patch 11.24

Riot Games game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu and game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed an enormous number of Teamfight Tactics Hextech trait Augment buffs for the early game in today’s 11.24 Patch Rundown.

The goal behind buffing Hextech Augments that synergize with traits during the early game was to make them playable as the trait Augments “felt like too big of a gamble,” according to Mortdog. Buffs were applied to Silver-tier Hearts, Gold-tier emblems that are now called Crests, and Prismatic-tier Soul and Crests. Silver and Gold-tier options will now grant players a free Set Six TFT champion, while Prismatic-tier options offer additional emblems or gold, as the 11.24 Patch Rundown revealed.

Silver-tier Heart Hextech Augments

Certain Hextech Heart Augments will now grant players a free Set Six champion. Early champs like Leona, Taric, and Ekko can help players hit that trait breakpoint earlier than normal while also providing a strong board state during the early game.

Assassin Heart: Talon

Bodyguard Heart: Leona

Bruiser Heart: Trundle

Challenger Heart: Warwick

Clockwork Heart: Zilean

Enchanter Heart: Taric

Enforcer Heart: Vi

Imperial Heart: Swain

Mutant Heart: Kog’Maw

Protector Heart: Blitzcrank

Scholar Heart: Lissandra

Scrap Heart: Ekko

Sniper Heart: Tristana

Syndicate Heart: Zyra

Twinshot Heart: Graves

Gold-tier emblem Hextech Augments

Now called Crests, this Hextech Augment Armory option will also grant a champion from the trait that is offered. Players can also sell the champion for econ if need, should they not want to chase the trait offered.

Arcanist Crest: Twisted Fate

Assassin Crest: Ekko

Bodyguard Crest: Leona

Bruiser Crest: Trundle

Challenger Crest: Zac

Imperial Crest: Talon

Mutant Crest: Kog’Maw

Scholar Crest: Heimerdinger

Scrap Crest: Ekko

Sniper Crest: Tristana

Syndicate Crest: Zyra

Prismatic-tier Hextech Soul Augments

Certain Set Six Hextech Augment Soul options will now give players two emblems for the trait that is offered. Not all Soul options include the two emblems, offering players an additional eight gold instead.

Academy Soul: Changed to Academy Crown and gives two Academy emblems

Arcanist Soul: Changed to Arcanist Crown and gives two Arcanist emblems

Assassin Soul: Changed to Assassin Crown and gives two Assassin emblems

Bodyguard Soul: changed to Bodyguard Crown and gives two Bodyguard emblems

Bruiser Soul: Changed to Bruiser Crown and gives two Challenger emblems

Challenger Soul: Changed to Challenger Crown and gives two Challenger emblems

Chemtech Soul: Changed to Chemtech Crown and gives two Chemtech emblems

Imperial Soul: Changed to Imperial Crown and gives two Imperial emblems

Mutant Soul: Changed to Mutant Crown and gives two Mutant emblems

Protector Soul: Changed to Protector Crown and gives two Protector emblems

Sniper Soul: Changed to Sniper Crown and gives two Sniper emblems

Syndicate Soul: Changed to Syndicate Crown and gives two Syndicate emblems

Clockwork Soul: Additionally grants eight gold

Enchanter Soul: Additionally grants eight gold

Enforcer Soul: Additionally grants eight gold

Scholar Soul: Additionally grants eight gold

Scrap Soul: Additionally grants eight gold

Changes made to Hextech Augments for the upcoming TFT 11.24 patch are subject to change prior to the update’s official release on Dec. 8.