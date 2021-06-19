TFT Set 5 Nightbringer Cup: Standings, scores, and schedule

Sweating for that top four.

Teamfight Tactics Reckoning
Image via Riot Games

A healthy mix of veteran and upcoming Teamfight Tactics stars are competing in the North American qualifier Nightbringer Cup with a goal of advancing to the Reckoning Midset Finale. 

A total of 128 players were invited to compete at the Set Five Nightbringer Cup from June 18 to 20. An official broadcast was scheduled for the day three finals, with players streaming days one and two. North American tacticians seeking to compete in the Midset Finale for a chance to play at Reckoning Worlds needed to qualify via the Challenger Series, Dawnbringer Cup, or Nightbringer Cup. 

Tacticians split into 16 lobbies during the first day of the competition at the Nightbringer Cup, with the top four in each lobby advancing to day two. Dividing up into eight lobbies on the second day, the top four in each lobby advanced to the Nightbringer Cup finals to compete for 16 seats at the Reckoning Midset Finale on July 15 to 18.

June 18 Nightbringer Cup standings

Day one of the TFT Nightbringer Cup was intense, with a number of veterans not making the cut for day two. From Team Liquid’s and North America’s Set Four champion Kurumx to Peeba and Souless, a number of well-known tacticians did not advance. 

Here were the top 64 TFT players advancing to the second day of competition at the Reckoning Nightbringer Cup:

PlayerNA Ladder rankLobbyTotal score
Devlus97A32
Shabriel96A31
Buzzyboo1A28
Xthefarmerx32A27
Jirachy2B36
mOOjo95B28
Stategies63B28
Simony98B27
SimonMoon99C37
Kings35C34
Volc48843C32
e9ns30C31
FECross61D32
Nexthy4D30
iiLucky29D29
invecTiv93D25
JiveNThrive37E38
Robinsongz5E34
RamKev28E32
Kranos60E 30
Benva59F36
Rokuyo70F32
kci27F29
Nitsuaa38F29
Saibur90G33
Auqaa71G31
Soobydooo58G31
Peeled Papaya122G27
Gyalubaby57H39
Noobowl8H32
Azarin40H30
Horsa104H25
Ramblinnn9I41
ChungMoney1241I34
Jonich73I27
PPHURA88I25
Alex Guo 24742J40
Cradin87J29
Level1Raft119J29
Sphinx10J28
Casparwu86K39
Live for the Day22K36
ThisJX118K28
Darth Nub43K 27
Kevyzhou117L41
Chickenburrito144L28
aerOstOrm108L28
Prine21L27
Velayy20M33
Father of Shalom45M31
Takengirlsonly116M31
Zugrug84M30
Kyivix19N40
Trll83N30
IMissVoidSins14N28
Dowsie Protector46N28
Justnice18O35
dohmoh47O30
intc82O30
Nixxy Kong79O25
Staxl81P37
Prose113P33
TFT Ren80P29
LuckyMan49P27

This article will be updated following each day of TFT competition at the Nightbringer Cup.