TFT Set 5 Nightbringer Cup: Standings, scores, and schedule

A healthy mix of veteran and upcoming Teamfight Tactics stars are competing in the North American qualifier Nightbringer Cup with a goal of advancing to the Reckoning Midset Finale.
A total of 128 players were invited to compete at the Set Five Nightbringer Cup from June 18 to 20. An official broadcast was scheduled for the day three finals, with players streaming days one and two. North American tacticians seeking to compete in the Midset Finale for a chance to play at Reckoning Worlds needed to qualify via the Challenger Series, Dawnbringer Cup, or Nightbringer Cup.
Tacticians split into 16 lobbies during the first day of the competition at the Nightbringer Cup, with the top four in each lobby advancing to day two. Dividing up into eight lobbies on the second day, the top four in each lobby advanced to the Nightbringer Cup finals to compete for 16 seats at the Reckoning Midset Finale on July 15 to 18.
June 18 Nightbringer Cup standings
Day one of the TFT Nightbringer Cup was intense, with a number of veterans not making the cut for day two. From Team Liquid’s and North America’s Set Four champion Kurumx to Peeba and Souless, a number of well-known tacticians did not advance.
Here were the top 64 TFT players advancing to the second day of competition at the Reckoning Nightbringer Cup:
|Player
|NA Ladder rank
|Lobby
|Total score
|Devlus
|97
|A
|32
|Shabriel
|96
|A
|31
|Buzzyboo
|1
|A
|28
|Xthefarmerx
|32
|A
|27
|Jirachy
|2
|B
|36
|mOOjo
|95
|B
|28
|Stategies
|63
|B
|28
|Simony
|98
|B
|27
|SimonMoon
|99
|C
|37
|Kings
|35
|C
|34
|Volc4884
|3
|C
|32
|e9ns
|30
|C
|31
|FECross
|61
|D
|32
|Nexthy
|4
|D
|30
|iiLucky
|29
|D
|29
|invecTiv
|93
|D
|25
|JiveNThrive
|37
|E
|38
|Robinsongz
|5
|E
|34
|RamKev
|28
|E
|32
|Kranos
|60
|E
|30
|Benva
|59
|F
|36
|Rokuyo
|70
|F
|32
|kci
|27
|F
|29
|Nitsuaa
|38
|F
|29
|Saibur
|90
|G
|33
|Auqaa
|71
|G
|31
|Soobydooo
|58
|G
|31
|Peeled Papaya
|122
|G
|27
|Gyalubaby
|57
|H
|39
|Noobowl
|8
|H
|32
|Azarin
|40
|H
|30
|Horsa
|104
|H
|25
|Ramblinnn
|9
|I
|41
|ChungMoney12
|41
|I
|34
|Jonich
|73
|I
|27
|PPHURA
|88
|I
|25
|Alex Guo 247
|42
|J
|40
|Cradin
|87
|J
|29
|Level1Raft
|119
|J
|29
|Sphinx
|10
|J
|28
|Casparwu
|86
|K
|39
|Live for the Day
|22
|K
|36
|ThisJX
|118
|K
|28
|Darth Nub
|43
|K
|27
|Kevyzhou
|117
|L
|41
|Chickenburrito1
|44
|L
|28
|aerOstOrm
|108
|L
|28
|Prine
|21
|L
|27
|Velayy
|20
|M
|33
|Father of Shalom
|45
|M
|31
|Takengirlsonly
|116
|M
|31
|Zugrug
|84
|M
|30
|Kyivix
|19
|N
|40
|Trll
|83
|N
|30
|IMissVoidSins
|14
|N
|28
|Dowsie Protector
|46
|N
|28
|Justnice
|18
|O
|35
|dohmoh
|47
|O
|30
|intc
|82
|O
|30
|Nixxy Kong
|79
|O
|25
|Staxl
|81
|P
|37
|Prose
|113
|P
|33
|TFT Ren
|80
|P
|29
|LuckyMan
|49
|P
|27
This article will be updated following each day of TFT competition at the Nightbringer Cup.