TFT Set 5 Nightbringer Cup: Standings, scores, and schedule

A healthy mix of veteran and upcoming Teamfight Tactics stars are competing in the North American qualifier Nightbringer Cup with a goal of advancing to the Reckoning Midset Finale.

A total of 128 players were invited to compete at the Set Five Nightbringer Cup from June 18 to 20. An official broadcast was scheduled for the day three finals, with players streaming days one and two. North American tacticians seeking to compete in the Midset Finale for a chance to play at Reckoning Worlds needed to qualify via the Challenger Series, Dawnbringer Cup, or Nightbringer Cup.

Related: TFT Set 5 and 5.5 NA competitive roadmap: Full schedule and standings

Tacticians split into 16 lobbies during the first day of the competition at the Nightbringer Cup, with the top four in each lobby advancing to day two. Dividing up into eight lobbies on the second day, the top four in each lobby advanced to the Nightbringer Cup finals to compete for 16 seats at the Reckoning Midset Finale on July 15 to 18.

June 18 Nightbringer Cup standings

Day one of the TFT Nightbringer Cup was intense, with a number of veterans not making the cut for day two. From Team Liquid’s and North America’s Set Four champion Kurumx to Peeba and Souless, a number of well-known tacticians did not advance.

Here were the top 64 TFT players advancing to the second day of competition at the Reckoning Nightbringer Cup:

Player NA Ladder rank Lobby Total score Devlus 97 A 32 Shabriel 96 A 31 Buzzyboo 1 A 28 Xthefarmerx 32 A 27 Jirachy 2 B 36 mOOjo 95 B 28 Stategies 63 B 28 Simony 98 B 27 SimonMoon 99 C 37 Kings 35 C 34 Volc4884 3 C 32 e9ns 30 C 31 FECross 61 D 32 Nexthy 4 D 30 iiLucky 29 D 29 invecTiv 93 D 25 JiveNThrive 37 E 38 Robinsongz 5 E 34 RamKev 28 E 32 Kranos 60 E 30 Benva 59 F 36 Rokuyo 70 F 32 kci 27 F 29 Nitsuaa 38 F 29 Saibur 90 G 33 Auqaa 71 G 31 Soobydooo 58 G 31 Peeled Papaya 122 G 27 Gyalubaby 57 H 39 Noobowl 8 H 32 Azarin 40 H 30 Horsa 104 H 25 Ramblinnn 9 I 41 ChungMoney12 41 I 34 Jonich 73 I 27 PPHURA 88 I 25 Alex Guo 247 42 J 40 Cradin 87 J 29 Level1Raft 119 J 29 Sphinx 10 J 28 Casparwu 86 K 39 Live for the Day 22 K 36 ThisJX 118 K 28 Darth Nub 43 K 27 Kevyzhou 117 L 41 Chickenburrito1 44 L 28 aerOstOrm 108 L 28 Prine 21 L 27 Velayy 20 M 33 Father of Shalom 45 M 31 Takengirlsonly 116 M 31 Zugrug 84 M 30 Kyivix 19 N 40 Trll 83 N 30 IMissVoidSins 14 N 28 Dowsie Protector 46 N 28 Justnice 18 O 35 dohmoh 47 O 30 intc 82 O 30 Nixxy Kong 79 O 25 Staxl 81 P 37 Prose 113 P 33 TFT Ren 80 P 29 LuckyMan 49 P 27

This article will be updated following each day of TFT competition at the Nightbringer Cup.