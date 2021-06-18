How to watch TFT Set 5 Reckoning Nightbringer Cup

Players will fight for a spot in the Midset Finale and a chance to attend Reckoning Worlds.

A total of 128 Teamfight Tactics tacticians will compete in the Nightbringer Cup, seeking an invite to the Reckoning Midset Finale.

Scheduled to take place from June 18 to 20, 16 tacticians competing in the Nightbringer Cup will earn an invite to the North American Reckoning Midset Finale. Individual players will stream the event, in addition to the main broadcast on June 20 via Riot Games’ Twitch channel. The TFT Nightbringer Cup starts at 6pm CT all three days.

A main broadcast of the Nightbringer Cup will take place on June 20, featuring a diverse talent lineup. Top-ranked Team Liquid player and streamer GrandVice8 joins the casting team alongside Riot game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, Cloud9 Khroen, Eric “DoA” Lonnquist, and Rosemary “Nekkra” Kelley.

The Nightbringer Cup, in conjunction with the Dawnbringer Cup and Challenger Series, are the only ways for NA players to qualify for the Reckoning Midset Finale that’s taking place on July 15 to 18.

Three of the four qualifiers from the Dawnbringer Cup—Jirachy, Buzzyboo, and Volc4884—are competing in the Nightbringer Cup. Upcomers in the TFT competitive scene, like SpicyAppies and PickleOnion, are seeking an invite alongside veterans like Kurmx, Setsuko, Robinsongz, and Souless. A full list of the 128 players can be found here.

The TFT Nightbringer Cup begins at 6pm CT on June 18 to 20 with the top 16 players earning an invite to the Reckoning Midset Finale on July 15 to 18.