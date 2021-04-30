TFT Set 5 and 5.5 NA competitive roadmap: Full schedule and standings

Riot Games is continuing to evolve the competitive Teamfight Tactics North American esports scene through a partnership with Wisdom for Set Five and 5.5 Reckoning.

Unlike previous TFT sets and World Championship runs, NA players have a roadmap toward Reckoning Worlds at the start of Set Five. The Challenger Series, hosted by Giant Slayer TV, returns featuring four tournaments and invites to the Reckoning mid-set final. Weekly Leaderboard Snapshots will also return and two new tournaments have been added during the first half of the Set Five: Dawnbringer and Nightbringer Cup.

Image via Wisdom and Riot Games

Reckoning Leaderboard Snapshot

The Leaderboard Snapshot is taken at 2:01am CT on Thursdays on a weekly basis, based on TFT ladder rankings. Players are given Leaderboard points based on their ladder rank each week, with the highest-ranked competitor earning 100 points and each player below earning one less point per rank. Players must complete 10 games per week to be eligible for Leaderboard points at the time of the Snapshot.

Competitors qualify to compete in the TFT Set Five Challenger Series tournaments via the previous week’s Leaderboard Snapshot. A total of 10 players from Set Five will qualify for the Regional Finals based on the Leaderboard points, along with two players from the Set 5.5 Leaderboard points.

Leaderboard Snapshots and standings

Leaderboard Snapshots begin on May 12.

Reckoning Challenger Series

A total of 16 players will compete in each of the four Challenger Series tournaments. The event takes place over the course of two days, starting at 6pm CT. Players competing in Challenger Series tournaments earned a seat via sign-ups and the previous week’s NA Leaderboard Snapshot. The winner of each Challenger Series tournament will earn an automatic invite to the TFT Reckoning midset final.

Set Five Challenger Series standings

Each of the four Challenger Series winners will be updated following the completion of the event.

May 19 to 20: TBD

June 2 to 3: TBD

June 16 to 17: TBD

June 30 to July 1: TBD

Set Five Dawnbringer Cup

Giant Slayer TV will host the Dawnbringer Cup from May 21 to 23 at 6pm CT. A total of 128 players will compete in the tournament with the top 12 earning an invite to the Reckoning mid-set final.

Dawnbringer Cup standings

The Set Five TFT Dawnbringer Cup standings will be updated on May 23.

Set Five Nightbringer Cup

Giant Slayer TV will host the Dawnbringer Cup from June 7 to 12 at 6pm CT. A total of 124 players will compete in the tournament with the top 16 earning an invite to the Reckoning mid-set final.

Nightbringer Cup standings

The Set Five TFT Dawnbringer Cup standings will be updated on June 12.

Reckoning mid-set final

The first half of Set Five will wrap up with the Reckoning mid-set final. A total of 32 players will compete from July 15 to 18 at 6pm CT for a prize pool of $20,000 and an invite to the NA Regional Finals. Players competing at the Reckoning mid-set final will earn a seat by competing in a Challenger Series event, the Dawnbringer Cup, or the Nightbringer Cup.

Challenger Series: Four players

Dawnbringer Cup: 12 players

Nightbringer Cup: 16 players

Reckoning midset final standings

The TFT Set Five Reckoning mid-set final standings will be updated on July 18.