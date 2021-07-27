TFT Set 5.5 11.15 B-patch nerfs Hecarim, Lucian, and Irelia

Riot Games game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed tonight a total of six Teamfight Tactics champions are slated to get nerfed in the 11.15 B-patch.
Scheduled to go live on July 28, the TFT Set 5.5 B-patch will “bring down some of the over performers very slightly and hopefully not trash the meta very much,” according to Mortdog. Six champions were hit, specifically, Hecarim and Irelia while Lucian’s attack damage was lowered by five.
The TFT 11.15 B-patch will also include two bug fixes that weren’t revealed in Mortdog’s Twitter post. Hecarim and the Cavalier trait have been on the hot seat since the Midset launch of Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes, resulting in a spell healing nerf to the two-cost champ. Sejuani also took a minor hit with a mana adjustment. Irelia’s power was reduced and Miss Fortune took a small hit at two-star.
Here’s every TFT 11.15 B-patch balance change:
- Hecarim: Spell healing: Adjusted from 350 to 200/225/250
- Irelia: Attack damage nerfed from 70 to 65
- Irelia: Spell damage reduction cap reduced from 90 to 80 percent
- Sejuani: Mana adjustment from 0/60to 20/80
- Soraka: Mana adjustment from 30/70 to 40/80
- Miss Fortune: Spell damage reduced at two-star—250/400/750 to 250/375/700
- Lucian: Attack damage nerfed from 75 to 70
- Archangel’s Staff: Mana ratio adjusted from 45 to 40 percent
Riot Games employees are taking a mid-year break this coming week, resulting in the minor TFT B-patch scheduled to drop on July 28. The next Set 5.5 Reckoning: Dawn of Heroes update will take place on Aug. 11 via Patch 11.16.