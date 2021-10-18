TFT Mortdog reveals 7 Set 6 Mutant trait possibilities

Set Six's Mutant trait changes with every game.

Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed seven possible outcomes today for the Teamfight Tactics Mutant trait in Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets.

Scheduled to drop on the PBE on Oct. 20, TFT Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets contains a trait that changes with each game played. The Mutant trait offers unique bonuses that will vary each game, with up to seven options. Champions with the Mutant trait in Set Six include Kassadin, Kog’Maw, Cho’Gath, Malzahar, Dr. Mundo, and Kai’Sa.

The seven possible Mutant trait outcomes are Hyper-Adrenal Glands, Bio-Leeching, Synaptic Web, Cybernetic Enhancement, Metamorphosis, Voracious Appetite, and Voidborne. Breakpoints for the Mutant trait are three and five. Outcomes are determined at the start of a game.

Image via Riot Games

Here are the seven Mutant outcomes revealed by Mortdog today in the PBE Rundown.

Hyper-Adrenal Glands

Mutant units have a chance to trigger two additional attacks against their target.

Three: 33 percent chance

Five: 66 percent chance

Bio-Leeching

Your team gains Omnivamp (healing for a percentage of all damage dealt).

Three: 35 percent Omnivamp

Five: 75 percent Omnivamp

Synaptic Web

The abilities of Mutant units cost less to cast with a minimum of 10 mana.

Three: 20 mana less

Five: 40 mana less

Cybernetic Enhancement

Mutants with at least one item gain bonus stats.

Three: 300 health and 35 attack damage

Five: 500 health and 60 attack damage

Metamorphosis

Mutants grow every two seconds, gaining bonus stats that stack up to five times.

Three: 20 armor and magic resistance, along with 10 attack damage and ability power

Five: 30 armor and magic resistance, along with 20 attack damage and ability power

Voracious Appetite

Mutant units grow stronger each time an ally dies.

Three: 25 attack damage and ability power

Five: 45 attack damage and ability power

Voidborne

Three Mutant execute targets they damage who are below 20 percent health. Five Mutant gain bonus damage.

Players can test out the seven Mutant trait variations on the PBE on Oct. 20. The official release for TFT Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets will take place on Nov. 3.