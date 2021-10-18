TFT Mortdog reveals 7 Set 6 Mutant trait possibilities

Game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed seven possible outcomes today for the Teamfight Tactics Mutant trait in Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets.
Scheduled to drop on the PBE on Oct. 20, TFT Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets contains a trait that changes with each game played. The Mutant trait offers unique bonuses that will vary each game, with up to seven options. Champions with the Mutant trait in Set Six include Kassadin, Kog’Maw, Cho’Gath, Malzahar, Dr. Mundo, and Kai’Sa.
The seven possible Mutant trait outcomes are Hyper-Adrenal Glands, Bio-Leeching, Synaptic Web, Cybernetic Enhancement, Metamorphosis, Voracious Appetite, and Voidborne. Breakpoints for the Mutant trait are three and five. Outcomes are determined at the start of a game.
Here are the seven Mutant outcomes revealed by Mortdog today in the PBE Rundown.
Hyper-Adrenal Glands
Mutant units have a chance to trigger two additional attacks against their target.
- Three: 33 percent chance
- Five: 66 percent chance
Bio-Leeching
Your team gains Omnivamp (healing for a percentage of all damage dealt).
- Three: 35 percent Omnivamp
- Five: 75 percent Omnivamp
Synaptic Web
The abilities of Mutant units cost less to cast with a minimum of 10 mana.
- Three: 20 mana less
- Five: 40 mana less
Cybernetic Enhancement
Mutants with at least one item gain bonus stats.
- Three: 300 health and 35 attack damage
- Five: 500 health and 60 attack damage
Metamorphosis
Mutants grow every two seconds, gaining bonus stats that stack up to five times.
- Three: 20 armor and magic resistance, along with 10 attack damage and ability power
- Five: 30 armor and magic resistance, along with 20 attack damage and ability power
Voracious Appetite
Mutant units grow stronger each time an ally dies.
- Three: 25 attack damage and ability power
- Five: 45 attack damage and ability power
Voidborne
Three Mutant execute targets they damage who are below 20 percent health. Five Mutant gain bonus damage.
Players can test out the seven Mutant trait variations on the PBE on Oct. 20. The official release for TFT Set Six Gizmos and Gadgets will take place on Nov. 3.