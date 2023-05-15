TFT Monster’s Attack EMEA Regional Finals standings

Players battled for a chance to bring another Teamfight Tactics Worlds title to the EMEA region at the Monsters’ Attack Regional Finals, showcasing players from over a dozen countries.

All TFT players invited to compete in the Rising Legends EMEA Regional Finals earned a seed through either Golden Spatula Cup tournament wins, top LP on the Ranked ladder, or GSC qualifier points. Set Eight/8.5 Worlds provides a chance to earn a second Championship title for the EMEA region, with KC Double61 from France earning the first Worlds title.

Of the total 32 players competing at the EMEA Regional Finals, only the top four after three days of competition earned a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack World Championship. Players who finished fifth and sixth were given a second chance to earn a Worlds seed through an invite to the Western Last Chance Qualifier, which is likely scheduled to take place on May 20.

May 13 and 14 EMEA Regional Finals standings

Players competed in six games during each day at the TFT Regional Finals, with points carrying over. The top eight players at the end of day two advanced to the final playoffs of the EMEA Regional Finals.

Enzo from France started off hot during the six games played on day one and continued that streak into day two, finishing atop the leaderboard with 80 points and five lobby wins between both days. Close behind Enzo were Ging and Kevin Parker, also making it into the top eight and advancing to the final day of the EMEA Regional Finals.

EMEA Regional Finals day one standings EMEA Regional Finals day two standings

Here were the top eight players advancing to day three:

Enzo

Canbizz

Kurfuzzled

Haiden

Ging

Kevin Parker

Qetzer

Loescher

May 15 EMEA Regional Finals standings

A total of six games were played during day three of the EMEA Regional Finals, with the top four advancing to the Monsters’ Attack World Championship. Both fifth and sixth place earned invites to the Western Last Chance Qualifier. Points were reset for the third day of the tournament

No one player dominated during the first three games of day three, other than Haiden, who sat atop the leaderboard halfway through the day at 19 points. Close behind Haiden were Canbizz, Kevin Parker, and Ging—all tied at 16 points. And in fifth place was Enzo with 14 points. Heading into the final game of the day, Canbizz and Ging were sitting atop the leaderboard.

After six games played it was Canbizz who won the EMEA Monsters’ Attack Regional Finals, earning a slot at Worlds. Joining Canbizz were Ging, Haiden, and Enzo. Earning invites to the Western Last Chance Qualifier on May 20 were Kurfuzzled and Qetzer.

EMEA Regional Finals day three standings

Here were the final points standings at the EMEA Monsters’ Attack Regional Finals:

Canbizz: 36 points (advancing to Worlds)

Ging: 32 points (advancing to Worlds)

Haiden: 30 points (advancing to Worlds)

Enzo: 26 points (advancing to Worlds)

Kurfuzzled: 25 points (LCQ)

Qetzer24 points (LCQ)

Kevin Parker: 23 points

Loescher: 20 points

