TFT gets magical with Runeterra crossover, LoR champion Norra debuts in Magic n’ Mayhem

Teamfight Tactics Set 12, Magic n’ Mayhem, will feature deeper integration with the wider Runeterra universe, bringing several beloved characters from other Riot Games titles into the autobattler—starting with Norra.

The deeper connections between TFT and other IPs of Riot were shared by set lead producer Dan Townsend, who also highlighted how the Wild Rift skins of the Stargazer line are also joining the auto battler as the Chrono trait. “The magic of the Convergence allows us to bring champions, skins, or items from other Runeterra games,” Townsend said.

Stargazer Camille, from Wild Rift, joins TFT Set 12 as a 5-cost unit. Image via Riot Games

This set will also mark the first appearance of Norra, the portal mage and Yuumi’s best friend from LoR. Her arrival, according to Townsend, is a perfect fit for TFT due to the game’s existing focus on portals. Together with her, two of the newest League of Legends champions, Briar and Smolder will also join the TFT roster in Magic n’ Mayhem. Aurora, the latest champion from League, will not be part of this set.

TFT game director Peter Whalen explained his team always looks for these crossovers in the selection process, especially any big changes to bring in “interesting characters” from Riot’s games to the autobattler like it was for Silco. “TFT takes inspiration from the other games, and we share back as well,” Whalen added, nodding at TFT-unique units like Nomsy, Sohm, and Kobuko.

With Norra’s arrival, the door is open for more Runeterra champions to enter the TFT arena in future sets—although players still await VALORANT agents to make their first appearance in the autobattler. Regardless, Riot seems to mark an even deeper connection between its titles, offering players a truly unified Runeterra experience.

Magic ‘n Mayhem is set to go live on Wednesday, July 31.

