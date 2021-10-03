TFT 11.20 Patch Rundown creates ‘fun’ trait changes to meta with Draconic

The second-to-last Teamfight Tactics update in Set 5.5 will contain a number of “fun” changes to traits that should shake up the meta, game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer said in the 11.20 Patch Rundown.

Scheduled to release on Oct. 6, the Set 5.5 TFT 11.20 patch will contain a total of five trait changes. Nerfs are getting applied to Sentinel and Forgotten, opening up the meta for traits like Abomination and Skirmisher, which will see buffs. The highlight of the update, however, is a Draconic buff that includes a 20 percent chance of hitting one Force of Nature, two item components, and three Heimerdingers Traits—revealed today during the TFT 11.20 Patch Rundown.

Draconic Three: Four turn egg chance increased to four percent.

Four turn egg chance increased to four percent. Draconic Three: Average value of egg increased to 3.1 gold.

Average value of egg increased to 3.1 gold. Draconic Five: Five turn egg chance increased to two percent.

Five turn egg chance increased to two percent. Draconic Five: Average value of egg increased to 7.3 gold.

Average value of egg increased to 7.3 gold. Draconic Five: A new five turn egg drop was added as a possibility, containing one Force of Nature, two item components, and three Heimerdingers (20 percent chance).

Patch 11.20 will nerf Yasuo, bumping his attack speed down to 0.85. One-cost three-star units overperforming like Kalista and Kled will also see nerfs. A number of system changes are also slated to take place, showcasing a second Armory drop and new “rare” Radiant Blessings.

Related: TFT Reckoning World Championship: Standings, scores, and schedule

Players can test out all the new TFT Patch 11.20 changes on PBE, and the update will drop on the live servers on Oct. 6.