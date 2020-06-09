The mid-set update is finally here.

It’s that time of the year again. Teamfight Tactics’ mid-set update is here.

Patch 10.12 brings a boatload of changes to the game, including gameplay adjustments, champion and trait buffs and nerfs, and a soft ranked reset.

Void and Valkyries are making way for new traits: Astro, Battlecast, and Paragon. Nautilus, Bard, Gnar, Teemo, Illaoi, Nocturne, Kog’Maw, Cassiopeia, Viktor, Urgot, Janna, Riven, Vayne, and Zed are joining the game, too. It’s a massive patch and the meta will almost certainly change.

Here are the full updates and notes for TFT Patch 10.12

New traits

Astro

(3) Astro champions reduce their mana costs by 30

Battlecast

(2/4/6/8) Battlecast champions, upon dealing or taking 10 instances of damage, heal for 70/150/275/500 if below half health, or deal 70/150/275/500 magic damage to the nearest enemy if above half

Paragon

(1) Ally Star Guardian basic attacks are converted to true damage. All other ally basic attacks are converted to magic damage

New champions

Nautilus

Astro/Vanguard

Tier two

Impact Crater: Nautilus erupts the ground beneath his target, knocking them up and stunning them for 3/3.5/4 seconds, and dealing 100/200/400 magic damage. Enemies adjacent to the target receive half of this effect.

Bard

Astro/Mystic

Tier three

Passive: Bard gains an additional 5/20/90 mana each attack, but cannot gain mana against non-Champions.

Traveler’s Call: Bard spawns a meep on his owner’s bench which can be sold for one experience.

Gnar

Astro/Brawler

Tier four

GNAR!: Gnar leaps towards his target and transforms into Mega Gnar, throwing nearby enemies, dealing 100/200/800 magic damage and stunning them for two seconds.

While in Mega Gnar form, Gnar is melee and gains 750/1,250/2,500 Health and 100/175/400 Attack Damage.

Teemo

Astro/Sniper

Tier four

Satellite Traps: Teemo scatters three traps around the nearest enemy. When an enemy nears a trap (or after three seconds), it explodes on nearby enemies dealing 100/150/600 magic damage, knocking them down, and slowing them for four seconds.

Illaoi

Battlecast/Brawler

Tier one

Tentacle Smash: Illaoi slams a tentacle in a line in front of her, dealing 125/200/325 damage and stealing 20/30/50 percent Armor and Magic Resist from each target hit for four seconds.

Nocturne

Battlecast/Infiltrator

Tier one

Unspeakable Horror: Nocturne terrifies his target, causing them to be stunned with fear for 2/2.5/4 seconds and dealing 200/250/350 magic damage over the duration.

Kog’Maw

Battlecast/Blaster

Tier two

Barrage: For three seconds, Kog’Maw gains infinite Attack Range and 80 percent attack speed, and his auto attacks deal two percent/four percent/sevent percent of the target’s maximum Health as magic damage.

Cassiopeia

Battlecast/Mystic

Tier three

Noxious Blast: Cassiopeia launches her fangs at the nearest unpoisoned enemy, causing them to take 600/1,200/2,400 damage over 12 seconds, and reducing the effectiveness of shields used on them by 50 percent.

Viktor

Battlecast/Sorcerer

Tier four

Death Ray: Viktor burns a path between the two enemies most distant from one another, initially dealing 15/20/80 percent max health magic damage, then one second later dealing 250/400/1,500 magic damage in an explosion along the same path.

Urgot

Battlecast/Protector

Tier five

Fear Beyond Death: Urgot fires a drill at the farthest enemy in his Attack Range, reeling them in and dealing 2,000 true damage repeatedly until they reach him and die. After his first successful cast, Urgot’s Mana Cost is reduced by 10/20/100.

Janna

Star Guardian/Paragon

Tier five

Howling Gale: Janna summons five tornados that fly forward in a large cone. Tornados grant allies they pass through 100/150/500 percent attack speed for five seconds while knocking up and stunning enemies for 1.5 seconds.

Riven

Chrono/Blademaster

Tier four

Energy Slash: Riven dashes and shields herself for 250/400/1,000, then slashes forward dealing 100/150/450 magic damage. Every third cast, Riven leaps into the air and launches a wave of energy that deals 300/500/1,500 magic damage.

Vayne

Cybernetic/Sniper

Tier three

Final Hour: Vayne focuses for 10 seconds, tumbling away from her target immediately and every third attack thereafter. Vayne is invisible while tumbling, and attacks after tumbling deal 150/175/200 percent of her Attack Damage.

Zed

Rebel/Infiltrator

Tier two

Contempt for the Weak: (Passive) Every third attack Zed steals 25/30/55 percent of the target’s Attack Damage and deals 25/50/80 bonus magic damage.

Removed traits

Void

Valkyries

Removed champions

Kha’Zix

Cho’Gath

Vel’Koz

Kai’Sa

Kayle

Miss Fortune

Sona

Lux

Kassadin

Removed galaxies

Lilac galaxy

Ranked

Galaxies Ranked Stage II will begin with this patch.

Your rank has been “soft” reset down one tier. For example, if you are currently Gold II you will now be Silver II. [] If you are very good at this game and are currently placed in Master or above, you will be reset to Diamond 4.

You will get five provisional matches after the reset, meaning you will not lose any LP for sub-top four placements in your first five ranked games of the new stage.

If you placed Gold or higher in Galaxies Stage I, you’ll receive a rank-appropriate emote. If you place Gold or higher in both Stages, you’ll receive a Victorious Little Legend.

Victorious Little Legend Ranked rewards from the Launch and the Rise of the Elements sets will be arriving in your inventory soon if you placed Gold or higher in those sets.

New galaxy odds

Riot plan to add one galaxy and remove one every patch, starting with Patch 10.13.

Littler Legends – 10 percent of games

The Neekoverse – 10 percent of games

Medium Legends – 10 percent of games

Superdense Galaxy – 10 percent of games

Trade Sector – 10 percent of games

Treasure Trove – 10 percent of games

Star Cluster – 10 percent of games

Galactic Armory – 10 percent of games

Normal – 20 percent of games

Miscellaneous

The number of Tier 3 Champions in the pool: 16 to 18

1 star and Tier 1 champions sell back for their full gold value. All others sell for 1 less gold than their full gold value. Example: 2-star Tier 3 champion sell value: 5 to 8, 3-star Tier 1 Champion sell value: 5 to 9

Level 4 drop chances (by Champion Tier): 60/30/10/0/0 percent to 55/30/15/0/0 percent Level 9 drop chance (by Champion Tier): 10/15/25/35/15% to 10/15/30/30/15 percent

Kayn will no longer drop a Spatula item if you have 0 of that trait on the board.

Neeko’s help now always works, even if there are no more copies in the bag. The extra champ generated is extra, and when sold or the player is defeated does not go back into the bag.

Traits

Balance and adjustments

Brawler: 350/650 to 350/600 Bonus Health

Celestial (6) is now only attainable via Celestial Orb

Celestial (4) is Gold & Celestial (6) is Chromatic

Celestial Healing from Damage: 15/35/60 percent to 15/40/99 percent

Chrono: Added Chrono (8): 0.75 seconds

Cybernetic: 350 and 35/700 and 70 to 350 and 40/600 and 80 Health and Attack Damage

Dark Star breakpoints: 3/6/9 to 2/4/6/8

Dark Star Bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power: 20/25/30 to 8/16/24/32 Bonus Attack Damage & Ability Power.

Dark Stars now get their damage buffs whenever an ally dies rather than when just another Dark Star dies.

Infiltrator: 50/75/120 percent to 40/70/120 percent

Mystic Magic Resistance: 35/105 to 50/125

Protector shield amount of maximum health: 25/30/40 to 30/40/55 percent

Sniper (2): 15 percent to 10 percent Bonus Damage per hex.

Added Sniper (4): 18 percent Bonus Damage per hex.

Removed Sorcerer (8)

Sorcerer bonus Spell Power: 20/40/75 to 20/45/75 percent

Star Guardian Mana distribution: 30/50 to 30/45

Star Guardian now properly gives the correct amount of mana of casts after the first one. This results in a buff for the trait.

Added Star Guardian (9): 60 Mana

Vanguard Armor: 125/250 to 125/300

Added Vanguard (6): 1000 Armor

Mech Pilot adjustments

Pilots Health on Eject: 100 percent to 35 percent

Mech Health: 1500 + 45 percent of Pilots to 2000 + 50 percent of Pilots

Mech Attack Damage: 90 + 45 percent of Pilots to 160 + 50 percent of Pilots

Mech Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.85

Mech Cleave Damage: 100 percent of AD to 80 percent of AD

Mech Total Mana: 225 to 200

Mech Armor: 30 to 70

Mech Magic Resistance: 20 to 70

Champion balance

Two-cost champions

Annie Health: 700 to 750

Annie Mana: 75/150 to 70/140

Annie Galaxy Shield-Blast Damage: 150/200/300 to 300/400/600

Annie Galaxy Shield-Blast Shield: 270/360/540 to 400/500/700

Three-cost champions

Ashe Mana: 50/125 to 50/100

Ashe Enchanted Crystal Arrow Damage: 250/350/700 to 200/275/550

Ashe Missile Speed increased by 50 percent

Ezreal Mana: 50/125 to 50/80

Ezreal Attack Speed: 0.7 to 0.75

Ezreal E.M.P Damage: 200/300/600 to 100/150/400

Jayce Health: 750 to 850

Neeko Pop Blossom Damage: 200/275/550 to 150/250/500

Rumble Health: 800 to 900

Rumble Mana: 0/60 to 0/50

Rumble Flamespitter Damage: 350/500/1,000 to 500/750/1,500

Shaco Deceive Attack Damage Bonus: 200/225/250 percent to 250/275/300 percent

Syndra Mana: 0/65 to 0/60

Syndra Unleashed Power Damage: 100/150/250 to 100/125/200

Syndra will now pick additional targets if she’s dealing more than enough damage to kill her target

Four-cost champions

Fizz Health: 600 to 700

Fizz Attack Speed: 0.8 to 0.85

Fizz mana: 80/150 to 60/120

Fizz Chum the Waters Damage: 350/500/2,000 to 450/600/5,000

Jhin Attack Damage: 90 to 85

Jhin Base Attack Speed: 0.9 to 0.85 / 0.9 / 1.1 by star level

Jinx Rocket Damage: 125/200/750 to 125/200/1,000

Aurelion Sol

Starting/Total mana: 40/120 to 120/120

Damage per fighter: 100/150/750 to 90/175/750

New: Fighters drain 10/25/50 mana from their targets

New: First cast launches four fights. Subsequent casts launch two additional.

Taken together, he’ll deal more damage through the first 10 seconds of the fight, then fall behind from there, relative to before Patch 10.12.

Ekko

Starting/Total Mana: 50/150 to 80/150

Chronobreak Damage: 225/400/2,000 to 100/200/2,000

Chronobreak targeting: Hits every enemy once to hits 5/7/20 times.

New: Slows the Attack Speed of all enemies hit by 50 percent for seven seconds.

Gangplank

Reduced the size of increased radius Gangplank gains from his Larger Area Upgrade.

Tank changes

Graves: +5 Armor and +10 Magic Resistance

Illaoi: +5 Armor and +10 Magic Resistance

Jarvan: +5 Armor and +10 Magic Resistance

Leona: +5 Armor and +10 Magic Resistance

Malphite: +5 Armor and +10 Magic Resistance

Poppy: +5 Armor and +10 Magic Resistance

Annie: +10 Armor and +15 Magic Resistance

Blitzcrank: +10 Armor and +15 Magic Resistance

Mordekaiser: +10 Armor and +15 Magic Resistance

Nautilus: +10 Armor and +15 Magic Resistance

Rakan: +10 Armor and +15 Magic Resistance

Shen: +10 Armor and +15 Magic Resistance

Xin Zhao: +10 Armor and +15 Magic Resistance

Jayce: +10 Magic Resistance

Neeko: +10 Armor and +20 Magic Resistance

Rumble: +10 Armor and +20 Magic Resistance

Vi: +10 Armor and +20 Magic Resistance

Gnar: +15 Armor and +20 Magic Resistance

Wukong: +15 Armor and +20 Magic Resistance

Aurelion Sol: +20 Armor and +20 Magic Resistance

Thresh: +20 Armor and +20 Magic Resistance

Items

Chalice of Harmony has been renamed and redesigned. Its new name is Chalice of Power.

Chalice of Power (Tear + Cloak): At the start of combat, the holder and their left and right neighbors gain 30 AP for 20 seconds.

Deathblade: 30 to 25 AD per stack.

Battlecast Plating replaces Demolitionist’s Charge.

Battlecast Plating: This champion is now Battlecast.

Giant Slayer: Effect changed to: “Deal 25 percent bonus true damage. If enemy max Health is over 1750, deal 100 percent bonus true damage instead.”

Hextech Gunblade: 25 percent healing from all damage dealt to 35 percent healing from spell damage.

Infinity Edge: +100 percent Critical Strike Damage to +100 percent Critical Strike Chance and +20 percent Critical Strike Damage. Is now Unique.

Jeweled Gauntlet: Holder’s spells can crit to Holder’s spells can crit and holder gains +20 percent Critical Strike Damage.

Luden’s Echo: Star scaling removed. Now deals 200 magic damage per bounce.

Rapid Firecannon: +200 percent Range to +200 percent Range and holder’s attacks can’t miss.

Blue Buff replaces Seraph’s Embrace.

Blue Buff: After casting a spell, set your mana to 20. Unique.

Warmog’s Armor: Five percent Missing Health Regen to +600 Health. (The item now grants exactly 1,000 Health and nothing else.)

Bugfixes

The Super Mech’s Spell should no longer fizzle if the primary target dies.

Aurelion Sol now stops moving immediately when Ekko ults.

Aurelion Sol no longer gains mana from the Starship trait while Ekko is ulting, and can no longer cast during Ekko ult.

Aurelion Sol will no longer spend his mana without launching fighters at the beginning of a round where all enemies are untargetable.

Caitlyn’s spell will no longer be interrupted if the target enters stealth.

Sniper trait no longer increases Runaan’s Hurricane damage.

Fixed a long-standing issue where combining a Tear of the Goddess into a completed item mid-combat would grant the unit extra mana.

Fixed some cases where Ziggs’ Bomb! spell could disappear mid-flight.

Fixed bug where you only get six items from loot in extremely rare cases. Added some extra range cushion to Luden’s Echo bounces, to improve the item’s reliability.

