Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.11: Full notes and updates

Riot Games is going easy on the changes in the latest Teamfight Tactics patch.
This is the final patch ahead of the Galaxies mid-set update, meaning balance changes are slim. Caitlyn, Graves, and Xayah are the focus of the champion nerfs, but Kayle and Last Whisper are also taking a hit. To top it all off, a new Galaxy is joining TFT in the form of Littler Little Legends. It frankly speaks for itself.
Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.11
New Galaxy
Littler Little Legends
- Everyone starts with 85 health instead of 100.
Updated Galaxy odds
- Littler Legends- 12.5 percent of games
- Galactic Armory – 10 percent of games
- The Neekoverse – 7.5 percent of games
- Lilac Nebula – 7.5 percent of games
- Medium Legends – 7.5 percent of games
- Superdense Galaxy – 7.5 percent of games
- Trade Sector – 7.5 percent of games
- Treasure Trove – 7.5 percent of games
- Star Cluster – 7.5 percent of games
- Normal Game – 25 percent of games
Traits
Chrono
- 8/4/2 to 8/3.5/1.5 seconds per attack speed burst.
Infiltrator
- Now always jump immediately at the beginning of combat rather than with a slight delay.
Champion changes
One-costs
- Caitlyn: 750/1,500/3,000 to 750/1,500/2,250 spell damage.
- Graves: 3/4/5 to 2/3/5 blind duration.
- Jarvan IV: 50/75/100 percent to 65/75/85 percent attack speed boost.
- Xayah: 0/50 to 0/70 mana
Two-costs
- Blitzcrank: 250/400/900 to 200/350/850 spell damage.
- Lucian: 150/200/325 to 150/200/375 spell damage.
Three-costs
- Master Yi: 0.8 to 0.85 attack speed.
Four-costs
- Cho’Gath: 50/150 to 75/150 mana.
- Kayle: 0/60 to 0/70 mana.
Items
Last Whisper
- 90 percent to 75 percent armor reduction.
Quality of life
- Zoom in and look around. On mobile, move two fingers apart to zoom in, and pinch them together to zoom out again. Drag on the board to pan while zoomed in. You can place items and position champs as usual. On PC, move your mouse scroll wheel up and down; click and drag on the board to pan.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where Master Yi’s attack speed ratio was incorrect.
Mobile
- Your system’s “Back” button should now allow you to gracefully exit the app.