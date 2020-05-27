Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.11: Full notes and updates

Riot Games is going easy on the changes in the latest Teamfight Tactics patch.

This is the final patch ahead of the Galaxies mid-set update, meaning balance changes are slim. Caitlyn, Graves, and Xayah are the focus of the champion nerfs, but Kayle and Last Whisper are also taking a hit. To top it all off, a new Galaxy is joining TFT in the form of Littler Little Legends. It frankly speaks for itself.

Here’s the full list of updates for Teamfight Tactics Patch 10.11

New Galaxy

Littler Little Legends

Everyone starts with 85 health instead of 100.

Updated Galaxy odds

Littler Legends- 12.5 percent of games

Galactic Armory – 10 percent of games

The Neekoverse – 7.5 percent of games

Lilac Nebula – 7.5 percent of games

Medium Legends – 7.5 percent of games

Superdense Galaxy – 7.5 percent of games

Trade Sector – 7.5 percent of games

Treasure Trove – 7.5 percent of games

Star Cluster – 7.5 percent of games

Normal Game – 25 percent of games

Traits

Chrono

8/4/2 to 8/3.5/1.5 seconds per attack speed burst.

Infiltrator

Now always jump immediately at the beginning of combat rather than with a slight delay.

Champion changes

One-costs

Image via Riot Games

Caitlyn: 750/1,500/3,000 to 750/1,500/2,250 spell damage.

Graves: 3/4/5 to 2/3/5 blind duration.

Jarvan IV: 50/75/100 percent to 65/75/85 percent attack speed boost.

Xayah: 0/50 to 0/70 mana

Two-costs

Image via Riot Games

Blitzcrank: 250/400/900 to 200/350/850 spell damage.

Lucian: 150/200/325 to 150/200/375 spell damage.

Three-costs

Image via Riot Games

Master Yi: 0.8 to 0.85 attack speed.

Four-costs

Image via Riot Games

Cho’Gath: 50/150 to 75/150 mana.

Kayle: 0/60 to 0/70 mana.

Items

Last Whisper

90 percent to 75 percent armor reduction.

Quality of life

Zoom in and look around. On mobile, move two fingers apart to zoom in, and pinch them together to zoom out again. Drag on the board to pan while zoomed in. You can place items and position champs as usual. On PC, move your mouse scroll wheel up and down; click and drag on the board to pan.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where Master Yi’s attack speed ratio was incorrect.

