Set 7 adjusts TFT items Dragon’s Claw, Bloodthirster, and Gunblade

Capturing the flavor of Dragons in Teamfight Tactics Set Seven, several items are getting adjustments heading into PBE testing.

A total of four items are receiving changes for the launch of Dragonlands on PBE servers prior to the official release of TFT Set Seven on June 8 via Patch 12.11. The most minor change is to Neeko’s Help, now called the Champion Duplicator. It’s a bit on the nose but easy for new players to identify. The other three items adjusted were Bloodthirster, Hextech Gunblade, and Dragon’s Claw.

Bloodthirster

Changes made to Bloodthirster for TFT Set Seven include nerfing the omnivamp and adding in “once per combat” for the shield. Healing was reduced from 33 to 25 percent but the shield percentage remains the same.

Set 6.5 version: Physical damage heals the holder for 33 percent of the damage dealt. Upon falling below 40 percent health, the holder gains a 30 percent maximum health shield that lasts up to five seconds.

Set Seven version: Damage heals the holder for 25 percent of the damage dealt. Once per combat at 40 percent health, gain a 30 percent maximum health shield that lasts up to five seconds.

Hextech Gunblade

Healing on Hextech Gunblade was also nerfed, similar to Bloodthirster, reducing it from 33 to 25 percent.

Set 6.5 version: The holder’s magic and true damage from abilities heal them for 33 percent of the damage dealt. The holder also heals their lowest health ally for the same amount.

Set Seven version: Damage heals the holder, and the lowest Health ally, for 25 percent of the damage dealt.

Dragon’s Claw

Capturing the flavor of TFT Set Seven is the reworked Dragon’s Claw. Bonus magic damage was nerfed from 200 to 175 and the fireball has been removed. The holder now regenerates one percent maximum health for each enemy targeting it and if that holder is a dragon, all bonuses and effects increase by 20 percent.

Set 6.5 version: Grants 200 bonus magic resistance (including components). On being hit by magic or true damage from an ability, launch a fireball at the ability’s caster that deals magic damage equal to 18 percent of their maximum Health (0.5-second cooldown).

Set Seven version: Grant 175 bonus magic resistance (including components). Regenerate one percent maximum health for each enemy targeting the holder. If the holder is a Dragon, increase all bonuses and effects by 20 percent.

Players can test out the adjusted TFT Set Seven Dragonlands items when it launches via PBE servers on May 23. An official release will take place on June 8.