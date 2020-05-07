Riot introduces Teamfight Tactics ranked rewards

Teamfight Tactic ranked players in the Gold tier and higher will receive a ranked bonus reward with Patch 10.12, Riot Games announced today.

A large number of changes and updates are scheduled to occur in TFT with the mid-season 10.12 update in early June. This includes a soft reset in ranked and an update to mobile.

Players who ranked in Gold tier or higher within the launch set and Rise of the Elements will earn a Victorious Little Legends. Starting with the TFT mid-season 10.12 patch, players will earn an emote based on their rank within each act. Those who achieve Gold tier or higher in both Galaxies acts will also earn Galaxies Victorious Little Legends at the end of the set.

Image via Riot Games

Sets will last a total of six months, split into two acts that are three months each. Riot is extending the set length to give players time to fully experience its content and mechanics. By splitting a set into two acts, the TFT team plans to adust the meta with roster changes that should provide a new level of ranked mastery.

“One of the goals for increasing the set length is to give you more time to enjoy the set’s content and mechanics,” Riot said. “However, we also felt that it would be important to break that extended time up into two Ranked acts, as the mid-set roster changes are large enough to show a whole new level of mastery.”

The TFT team also showcased some teaser art for the Victorious Little Legends, noting that the images are a work in progress and subject to change. A mid-season 10.12 update will take place within TFT on June 10.