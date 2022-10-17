How to watch TFT 7.5 NA Last Chance Qualifier: Format, players, and schedule

Riot Games will have a Teamfight Tactics Last Chance Qualifier for Set 7.5 in the North American region, showcasing players competing for two final spots in the Dragonlands Regional Finals.

A total of 16 TFT players will compete in the Uncharted Realms NA Last Chance Qualifier, scheduled to take place from Oct. 22 to 23. Each of the players earned a spot at the tournament via the Set 7.5 Ranked ladder, seeking to earn a seat at the NA Dragonlands Regional Finals that are scheduled to take place from Nov. 4 to 6.

Who’s competing at Dragonlands NA Last Chance Qualifier?

Each of the 16 TFT players competing at the NA Last Chance Qualifier earned a spot through the Set 7.5 Ranked ladder. Several competed in the Dragonlands Cups, missing out on an invite to the Regional Finals. Some of the players to watch for are SpicyAppies, Emily Wang, DQA, and Souless.

SpicyAppies

Sully

Complexity Gaming Emily Wang

Kevyzhou

TSM Souless

SadgeSadgeSadge

Wasianiverson

ReynzeR

Trikpi

Kovanel

iiLucky

Bossoskills

JasonJava

Phoenixaa

DQA

TFT Set 7.5 NA Last Chance Qualifier format

A total of 12 games will be played at the NA Dragonlands Last Chance Qualifier, eight each day. Players during day one are split into two lobbies, with reseeding taking place every two rounds. Only the top eight advance to the final day. The top three from day one will earn bonus points that will carry over into day two.

First: Three bonus points

Second: Two bonus points

Third: One bonus point

Day two will showcase six games within the same lobby. Players who finish first and second will earn a direct invite to the TFT Set 7.5 NA Regional Finals.

Points earned start at eight for a first-place finish and one for an eighth-place finish. All points are reset for day two, with the top three players from day one having their bonus points added at the start of day two. A total prize pool of $2,500 is also available to the top eight overall players.

NA Dragonlands Last Chance Qualifier broadcast details

Fans can watch all the TFT Set 7.5 NA Last Chance Qualifier action from Oct. 22 to 23 through individual players’ streams and a central broadcast on Twitch. The start time for both days is 3pm CT.

The Last Chance Qualifier talent have appeared from the dragons' smoke! 🔥



Get ready to discover the NA Regional Finals roster with @Boopasaurusrex, @CasanovaCasts, @Frodan, and @JirachyTFT on October 22-23! pic.twitter.com/gW1ekvnquv — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 17, 2022

The tournament will be cast by Chris “Boop” Lessard, Skylar “Casanova” Mulder, Dan “Frodan” Chou, and Riley “Jirachy” Matties.