How to play Bard in TFT Set 10

Ever since his introduction into the League of Legends franchise, Bard has proven to be one of the most intriguing champions around, and this is no different in Teamfight Tactics. Set 10 has Bard provide a variety of uses with one ability, from healing and damage to gold drops.

Here is how Bard works in TFT Set 10, what traits he has, and how his ability works across any match of Remix Rumble.

How Bard works in TFT Set 10

Bard, from League of Legends and TFT Set 10. Image via Riot Games

Bard’s traits in TFT Set 10

Bard only has two traits in Set 10, and the first one is Jazz. He is one of the staple units for the trait, as his saxophone play is what players will hear in the unique music when any Jazz member is on the board. The buffs make Bard surprisingly tanky and strong as the combat lengthens: Jazz gives the entire team a health and damage bonus depending on how many traits are active alongside it, rewarding players for fitting in lots of traits as opposed to just two or three.

As for his second trait, Dazzler, that’s where some extra damage can come in, alongside hampering his foes. The Dazzler trait offers extra magic damage, but it also allows its units to reduce incoming enemy damage on ability hit for a short time. It can provide some key uses depending on your team, especially since Jazz’s damage increase can take time to build.

How Bard’s ability, Improv, works in TFT Set 10

Some abilities in TFT have a sense of randomness to them, and Bard is one of the best examples of it in Set 10. When he casts his ability, Improv, he plays four notes, each with a chance to do one of three outcomes. Those three outcomes are:

Doot : Deal magic damage to his target

: Deal magic damage to his target Chime : Heal the ally with the lowest health

: Heal the ally with the lowest health Tip: Drop one gold and play another note (gold increased to three in Hyper Roll)

Every time he uses Improv, there are a lot of different potential note combinations that can happen. Plus, with how it scales, putting mana items like Blue Buff, Spear of Shojin, or Adaptive Helm on Bard will allow him to do a lot of damage while also healing his team. Then, once in a while, he’ll also drop gold, but the chance of that happening is very low in comparison to the other two notes.

To be specific, at one-star and two-star, Bard only has a one percent chance to Tip when he plays a note. It increases to three percent at three-star, which is a small buff considering how much his Doot and Chime increase in value at three-star.

Place Bard towards one of the corners of the map, as he is a good magic carry unit when the right items are on him. Jeweled Gauntlet is key for his Doot to spike in damage output, and he can heal a lot quicker than even Sona can, which can provide a lot of value in the early game.