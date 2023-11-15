How the TFT Set 10 Disco trait works: Full gameplay guide

Among the musical traits in Teamfight Tactics Set 10, the Disco trait provides some healing over time that can be crucial to the powerful units carrying teams to victory.

Avid TFT fans will recognize the effect as something similar to the Jade trait from Set 7, but this time around, the Disco trait allows players to build a team capable of handling tons of damage while outputting more than casual players would expect from a relatively defensive trait.

Disco TFT Set 10 champions and Headliner bonus

Taric in League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics Set 10. Image via Riot Games

There are five units in the Disco trait for TFT Set 10, each with their own Headliner bonus. If a unit from Disco is a Headliner, the bonus varies based on which unit you have on either your bench or your team.

Nami (Disco/Dazzler) : Headline is bonus ability power

: Headline is bonus ability power Taric (Disco/Guardian) : Headline is bonus health and armor

: Headline is bonus health and armor Gragas (Disco/Spellweaver/Bruiser) : Headline is damage reduction and added damage

: Headline is damage reduction and added damage Blitzcrank (Disco/Sentinel) : Headline is bonus health and improved passive ability

: Headline is bonus health and improved passive ability Twisted Fate (Disco/Dazzler): Headline allows Twisted Fate to throw three extra cards

Nami and Taric are one-cost units, relatively easy to find and collect. You’ll need to either get a Disco emblem or the two-cost Gragas to activate the trait, but stacking Nami with some magic items can be a valid strategy, especially if she’s the Headliner early on.

Then, both Blitzcrank and Twisted Fate are the best units of the trait, fittingly at the four-cost level. Blitzcrank can tank a lot of damage and deal a surprising amount back, while Twisted Fate is the true X-factor. Getting a Guinsoo’s Rageblade onto Twisted Fate is a big damage spike for this composition, so make sure to have that item ready when you start rolling for TF in TFT.

How to play the Disco trait in TFT Set 10

Twisted Fate in League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics Set 10. Image via Riot Games

To put it simply, the Disco trait revolves around adding non-active units to the board, similar to Training Dummies. Disco Balls will take spots on the map to assist units placed around them, offering every adjacent unit both attack speed and healing every three seconds in combat. The hexes offering said buffs are marked in blue, so it’s easy to spot which ones will assist your units mid-combat.

To activate the trait, players need at least three Disco units on their board, starting with one Disco Ball for players to move around on their board. Each added Disco unit afterward, up to six, offers an improvement. Four Disco has better attack speed and healing buffs, while five adds another Disco Ball on top of even better buffs. Last but not least, six Disco offers the best possible buffs of attack speed and healing every three seconds.

There’s no innate benefit for lose-streaking with Disco, but considering how low the unit’s damage output is until Twisted Fate comes along, there’s a good chance your lose-streaking games with Disco can lead to some big turnarounds to top four finishes.

Best Disco comps in TFT Set 10

The Disco and Dazzler comp in TFT Set 10. Image via tactics.tools The Disco and Jazz comp in TFT Set 10. Image via tactics.tools

It’s still a little early to find out what works best with Disco, but Dazzler is the best one when it comes to trait overlap. Thanks to both Nami and Twisted Fate, you can get five or six Disco while getting four Dazzlers on the field, focusing on getting Twisted Fate and Lux their items. Thanks to Disco, the tanks will stay alive longer while the other units will get constant attack speed buffs, which is perfect for the high amount of damage TF and Lux can output with the Dazzler trait active.

The other one I had a lot of fun with was Disco with Jazz, with the main focus on getting both Bard and Twisted Fate to three-star. This one is tougher due to the requirements of multiple legendary units for the late game, notably Lucian and Illaoi, but it’s really fun and shows how Jazz’s buffs to Bard alongside all the other active traits can make him a surprise magic carry alongside Twisted Fate.

Additional comps will be added once Set 10, Remix Rumble, officially releases on Nov. 21.