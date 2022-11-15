How TFT Set 8 Spellslinger works

Teamfight Tactics will release Set Eight on Doc. 7, 2022, and will once again completely revamp the autochess title with Patch 12.13. Dubbed ‘Monsters Attack!’ TFT’s latest set will bring new champions, items, traits, and origins to the ever-changing strategy game.

Monsters Attack! will feature 15 classes, with several being returners from sets prior while the majority will be making their TFT debuts in Set Eight. Spellslingers are among those ready to make an introduction into the TFT scene, though those who have played mage-centric comps should be familiar with the general mechanics of the class.

If you are looking to deal some magic damage with a spellslinger composition, this is everything you need to know about spellslingers and its champions.

How do Spellslingers work in TFT?

Spellslingers contain five champions that range across the board in price and can be found or purchased throughout the course of an average game. Spellslingers include Annie (2-cost), LeBlanc (3-cost), Lux (1-cost), Sona (3-cost), and Taliyah (4-cost). Much like any other trait, players can get a fifth spellslinger either by constructing an emblem or receiving a relevant augment.

Focused on ability power and dealing magic damage, spellslinger’s primary synergy bonus is a scaling AP boast that coincides with the number of spellslingers on the board. For every two active spellslingers, the mages will gain extra ability power damage that will make their spells far more potent. The scaling ranges as follows:

2 Spellslingers +30 AP

4 Spellslingers +60 AP

6 Spellslingers +100 AP

Another unique ability comes every six seconds as spellslingers replace their next attack with a magic orb that is thrown into a random target. This magic orb deals 75 percent of their ability power as magic damage, being increased by the number of spellslingers on the board.

For players who find themselves with an abundance of spellslinger champions and magic damage related items, these magical projectiles can quickly add up to massive damage.