How many players does Teamfight Tactics have?

It's more than you'd think.

Teamfight Tactics’ player base has been revealed in a recent report by Riot Games.

The autobattler had an extraordinary launch last year, garnering millions of viewers on Twitch, leaving players waiting in hour-long queues, and crashing the servers. The hype has since simmered down, but according to Riot, the game is still thriving.

In fact, TFT has been so successful that it increased League’s global average peak concurrent players by an astonishing 30 percent last year. All in all, that added up to more than 33 million players each month, with a collective 1.725 billion hours.

Riot has continued to commit time and effort to TFT, regularly updating the game with new and exciting features and developing the meta on a bi-weekly basis.

Since June 2019, TFT has emerged as the top contender in the genre with 80 million players globally since its launch.

It’s impossible to predict the projection of the game in the months and years to come, but if one thing’s certain, TFT is here to stay.