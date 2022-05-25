How Mage TFT Set 7 Dragonlands trait works

The Mage trait is returning to Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven Dragonlands after its last iteration in Set Four. This trait works exceptionally well with ability power items that amplify the massive amount of damage they can deal by casting their abilities twice.

Ability power comps will always be present in TFT as a counterpart of attack damage comps. When the Mage trait is active, all Mage champions will cast their abilities twice when they fill mana and have a modified ability power that increases with every breakpoint by 80/105/130/175 percent. The champions that have the Mage trait in the Set Seven Dragonlands are Heimerdinger, Vladimir, Lillia, Nami, Ryze, Sylas, and Zoe. In addition to them, players will be able to craft a Mage Emblem to add the trait to a champion that doesn’t have it, creating many possible unexpected synergies.

As mentioned by Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer in his Dragonlands PBE Rundown, the Mage trait will benefit greatly from AP items like the Rabadon Deathcap and Archangel Staff on your carries. Vladimir is one of the best early game frontline units in the Dragonlands set, dealing even more damage and healing when the Mage trait is activated.

The Mage trait is versatile and can be used both vertically and as a complement to other compositions. A Mages board with enough AP items can blast enemies as their mana bars fill up. The mages just need to be alive for enough time. To achieve this a synergy with the Mystic trait is very welcome as it grants magic resistance to all champions. So Nami is a great unit to pair with a second Mystic support champion like Lulu. There is no Mage Dragon but Shi Oh Yu can replace Lulu as Mystic at the end of the game making the team’s magic resistance bonus go up to 175 thanks to Dragon Origin which adds three to the Mystic breakpoint. To face a lobby with a lot of AD comps Vladimir needs good tank items to act as the only frontline.

Other traits that can be used in compositions with Mages tend to be more defensive ones to allow your Mages to survive long enough to deal damage. Sejuani is a good example as she can grant more Health and AP to the team when paired with Ryze by activating the Guild trait and receive more armor and magic resist by activating the Cavalier trait with Lillia. Sylas can also be paired with another Bruiser champion to increase the health of all units on the board. Illaoi and Skarner are a good pair of Bruisers for the comp as they also activate the Astral trait, which is a very strong trait at the beginning of the games on the Set Seven Dragonlands.

Players can test the Mage trait out via PBE servers starting on May 23. Meta comps and gameplay strategy for the Mage champions and traits that synergize with it will get updated following the official release of TFT Set Seven Dragonlands on June 8.