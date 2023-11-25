How Illaoi works as a five-cost unit in TFT Set 10: Traits, abilities, and more

The tankiest of the five-cost units in Teamfight Tactics Set 10 is Illaoi, and her unique trait and ability add some extra tentacles to assist. You move three units around for the price of one, but it can prove useful if done right.

Here is how Illaoi works as a five-cost unit in TFT Set 10, what traits she has, and how her ability works.

Illaoi’s traits and abilities in TFT Set 10

Illaoi’s traits in TFT Set 10

She ain’t easy to bring down. Image via Riot Games

Illaoi has two traits in TFT including one unique solely to her—ILLBEATS. The trait activates as soon as she enters the battlefield, with Illaoi summoning tentacles to aid her. The tentacles have her armor and magic resist, with the quantity of these tentacles based on her star level. At one or two-star Illaoi, there are two tentacles that players can move around the board. At three-star, there are eight.

Her secondary trait is Bruiser, one of the most common traits in TFT. When the Bruiser trait is active, all units gain an additional 100 health, while Bruisers gain an extra amount on top based on a percentage of their max health. These bonuses scale depending on how many Bruiser units there are on a board, scaling from two to four to six.

Illaoi is relatively easy to fit into most compositions as a late-game tank option. ILLBEATS is unique to her and works in tandem with her ability, while Bruiser adds health to make her harder to defeat. Building her as a pure tank is the smartest way to get the most out of both her traits and her ability.

How Illaoi’s ability Drums of the Deep works in TFT Set 10

Drums of the Deep, like most unique traits, have a passive and active aspect to them. To start every three seconds Illaoi’s tentacles deal magic damage to nearby enemies. The tentacles’ range is shown when you hover over them.

The active element of Drums of the Deep starts by giving Illaoi extra armor and magic resist for three and a half seconds. At the same time, activating the ability revives or fully heals the lowest health tentacle. Lastly, Illaoi leaps at the nearest enemy and deals magic damage in a large circle three times, with the tentacles landing at the same time.

Slam down on your opponents. Screenshot via Riot Games on YouTube

The tentacles can be moved around once they spawn on the board, allowing players to strategically place them to deal as much damage as possible.