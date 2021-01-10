Here’s how TFT Set 4.5 ranked reset works

Everything you need to know about the mid-set soft ranked reset.

A soft ranked Teamfight Tactics reset is scheduled to take place with the launch of Set 4.5 Fates: Festival of Beasts at the end of January.

The first mid-set ranked reset in TFT occurred with the release of Galaxies Set 3.5. Sets last a total length of six months, with a mid-set update taking place three months after the release of a new set. Scheduled to launch via live servers on Jan. 21, Set 4.5 will contain a soft reset that drops players to the ranked tier below their current rank, starting at Division four. Only Masters players and above will all drop to Diamond four.

“Take whatever Rank you are, say Diamond, and you drop down to one lower to Platinum and you start at P4,” principal TFT game designer, Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer said. “If you are Master or higher, you go to Diamond four.”

Iron: Start at Iron four

Bronze: Start at Iron four

Silver: Start at Bronze four

Gold: Start at Silver four

Platinum: Start at Gold four

Diamond: Start at Platinum four

Masters and above: Start a Diamond four

Set 4.5 contains a total of 20 new and returning TFT champions, along with seven new traits. New champions within the mid-set will have a Chosen version, and players will have more item options via Fates: Festival of Beasts from Ornn Artifacts and Lucky Lanterns.

Players can test out the TFT Set 4.5 mid-set on PBE servers prior to its release on Jan. 21. Set Five will likely release sometime at the end of April, featuring a theme of “Good vs. Evil.”