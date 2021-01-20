Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.2: Full notes and updates

Teamfight Tactics’ mid-set update is finally here, bringing a number of new traits, champions, and mechanics to the autobattler.
Set 4.5, Festival of Beasts, features 20 new champions and seven traits in total, along with new Little Legend variants, a new Fates II pass, and changes to the game’s ranked system.
Lanterns, a new mechanic that can drop items like item components, loaded dice, gold, and more throughout various points of the game, is also joining TFT.
Players can look forward to the new Dragonsoul, Fabled, Executioner, Slayer, Syphoner, Daredevil, and Blacksmith traits, but will also say goodbye to Dazzler, Dusk, Hunter, Moonlight, and Shade.
Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 11.2.
New Little Legend variants
- The following Little Legends variants will be released this patch: Dumpling Sprite, Porcelain Bellswayer, Lunar Revel Choncc, Lunar Beast Choncc, Lunar Revel Furyhorn, Lunar Beast Furyhorn, Lunar Revel Shisha, Lunar Beast Shisha
New Fates II Pass and Pass+
- The Fates II Pass works like prior passes; accumulate XP for free rewards. But, for even morerewards, you can purchase the Pass+ for 1295RP
- With the Fates Pass+ you can gain access to personalization features that are only available this set with the Pass+. This includes: Little Legends, Booms, Arenas, and more
Ranked changes
- To make the race to Grandmaster and Challenger more exciting, Riot has changed the unlock process. Challenger and Grandmaster are still limited to the top accounts on each server, but players must have at least 200 LP in Master to reach Grandmaster, and at least 500 LP in Grandmaster to reach Challenger
- Grandmaster and Challenger are no longer locked at the start of the season, so the race to be the first in your region starts on day one
Region challenger and grandmaster quota adjustments
- BR: 50/100 (No Change)
- EUNE: 50/100 to 100/200
- EUW: 200/500 to 200/400
- KR: 200/500 to 300/600
- LAN: 50/100 to 30/60
- LAS: 50/100 to 30/60
- NA: 100/200 to 250/500
- JP: 20/30 to 50/100
- OCE: 50/100 to 100/200
- PH: 50/100 to 20/40
- RU: 20/30 to 20/40
- SG: 20/30 to 20/40
- TH: 20/30 to 20/40
- TR: 50/100 (No Change)
- TW: 50/100 (No Change)
- VN: 300/700 to 450/900
Fates ranked stage II begins this patch
- Your rank has been “soft” reset down one tier below you. For example, if you are currently in Gold II you will now be in Silver II
- If you are very good at this game and currently placed in Master or above, you will be reset to Diamond 4
- You will get 5 provisional matches after the reset, meaning you will not lose any LP for sub-top 4 placements in your first 5 ranked games of the new stage. You’ll also gain extra LP for finishing top four
Systems
Lanterns
- Lanterns are the new mid-set mechanic that can drop at various game times, or not at all. They can contain things like Item Components, Loaded Dice, Gold, and more
Chosen shop odds
- Level 6: 15/45/40/0/0 to 0/60/40/0/0
- Level 8: 0/15/45/40/0 to 0/0/60/40/0
- Level 9: 0/0/15/45/40 to 0/0/0/60/40
- Removed the All Defensive Component First Carousel. Replaced it with a 2x Sword, 2x Bow, 2x Rod, 2x Tear, 1x Glove version
New traits
Dragonsoul
- The first Dragonsoul allies to take damage in combat receive the Dragon’s Blessing. While blessed, the unit gains bonus stats, and every fifth attack fires a Dragonsoul blast, dealing 50 percent of the target’s maximum Health in magic damage
- On death, this blessing passes to the closest Dragonsoul ally without a blessing
- (3) Dragonsoul: 1 Blessing of 30 percent Spell Power and Attack Speed
- (6) Dragonsoul: 3 Blessing of 75 percent Spell Power and Attack Speed
- (9) Dragonsoul: 6 Blessing of 150 percent Spell Power and Attack Speed
Fabled
- (3) Fabled champions’ abilities are empowered from tales of their past valor
Executioner
- Executioner attacks and spells always critically hit targets beneath a certain Health threshold
- (2) Executioners: below 33 percent Health
- (3) Executioners: below 66 percent Health
- (4) Executioners: below 99 percent Health
Slayer
- Slayers gain Lifesteal that gets stronger as their own Health decreases and deal bonus damage that scales up based on their target’s missing Health.
- (3) Slayers: 20 to 45 percent Lifesteal and Bonus Damage
- (6) Slayers: 30 to 75 percent Lifesteal and Bonus Damage
Syphoner
- All allies heal for some of the damage they deal with spells and attacks.
- Syphoners: 10 percent for Allies; 40 percent for Syphoners
- Syphoners: 25 percent for Allies; 100 percent for Syphoners
Daredevil
- Daredevils seek the thrill of battle, dashing after every other attack. After every dash, they shield themselves for 10 percent of their max Health and their next attack fires 2 shots, gaining Style
- At max Style, they cast their spell
Blacksmith
- After each combat a Blacksmith participates in, they will make progress forging an Artifact. The higher their star-level, the faster they work. Once the Artifact is complete, it will become available to bestow upon an ally
- Each ally may only equip one Artifact
New champions
Nasus
- Divine/Syphoner
- Tier 1
- Wither: Nasus withers the enemy with the highest percent health, dealing 400/600/850 magic damage over 5 seconds, and slowing their attack speed and movement speed by 50 percent for the duration
Tristana
- Dragonsoul/Sharpshooter
- Tier 1
- Rapid Fire: Tristana excites her dragon, increasing her attack speed by 50/60/80 percent and dealing 30/60/90 magic damage on-hit for 3 seconds
Brand
- Dragonsoul/Mage
- Tier 1
- Dragonfire Pillar: After a brief delay, Brand erupts the ground under the enemy with the highest attack speed in flames, dealing 200/300/500 magic damage to enemies within. If an enemy is caught within the epicenter, they are stunned for 1.5/2/3 seconds
Vladimir
- Cultist/Syphoner
- Tier 2
- Transfusion: Vladimir deals 350/500/750 magic damage to his target. All nearby allies are healed for 40 percent of damage dealt
Braum
- Dragonsoul/Vanguard
- Tier 2
- Unbreakable: Braum puts up his shield at the furthest enemy for 4 seconds, absorbing and stopping all incoming missiles and reducing his damage taken from that direction by 75/80/90 percent
Rakan
- Elderwood/Keeper
- Tier 2
- Grand Entrance: Rakan dashes to the furthest enemy within attack range, disarming all units he passes through for 2.5/3/4 seconds and taunting his target. Rakan then shields himself by 300/550/950 for 4 seconds
Nautilus
- Fabled/Vanguard
- Tier 2
- Impact Crater: Nautilus erupts the ground beneath his target, knocking them up and stunning them for 3/4/5 seconds, and dealing 300/450/1000 magic damage
- Fabled Bonus: Nautilus reduces incoming damage by 60 percent for 5 seconds
Sivir
- Cultist/Sharpshooter
- Tier 3
- On the Hunt: Sivir rallies allies within 2 hexes, granting them 40/50/70 percent bonus attack speed for 5 seconds. Additionally, Sivir grants herself 100/200/400 bonus attack damage for the duration
Shyvana
- Brawler/Dragonsoul
- Tier 3
- Dragon’s Descent: Shyvana dashes up to 2 hexes away from her current target and transforms to her Dragon Form, becoming a Ranged attacker for 60 seconds. While in Dragon Form, Shyvana gains 40/45/50 percent bonus health, 30/60/120 attack damage and basic attacks apply a burn on enemies hit for 2 seconds, dealing a total of 150/300/600 bonus magic damage
Darius
- Fortune/Slayer
- Tier 3
- Fortune’s Guillotine: Darius dunks an enemy dealing 500/750/1250 magic damage. While dunking, Darius is unstoppable. If this kills the target, Darius immediately casts again dealing 25 percent reduced damage
Neeko
- Fabled/Mystic
- Tier 3
- Pop Blossom: Neeko throws a seed at a random target that explodes for 150/225/375 magic damage three times, with each explosion increasing the radius by one hex
- Fabled Bonus: The third explosion is empowered dealing 300/450/900 magic damage
Kayle
- Divine/Executioner
- Tier 4
- Ascend: Kayle Ascends, causing her attacks to launch waves that deal 90/165/500 bonus magic damage to enemies hit
Olaf
- Dragonsoul/Slayer
- Tier 4
- Ragnarok: Olaf gains 150/175/350 percent attack speed, immunity to crowd control and his attacks cleave in a cone in front of him for 40/45/50 percent physical damage for the rest of combat
Aurelion Sol
- Dragonsoul/Mage
- Tier 4
- Voice of Lightning: Aurelion Sol breathes lightning in a line towards the farthest enemy, dealing 350/550/1750 magic damage and Overcharging all enemies in the area for 10 seconds. If an enemy is already Overcharged, Aurelion Sol consumes the effect and deals 50 percent bonus damage
Xayah
- Elderwood/Executioner/Keeper
- Tier 4
- Featherstorm: Xayah leaps into the air becoming untargetable, invulnerable, and throwing out a fan of feather daggers that deal 250/275/325 percent AD physical damage to enemies within a cone. Xayah then recalls her feathers, striking enemies for 100/200/400 magic damage per feather
Cho’Gath
- Brawler/Fabled
- Tier 4
- Rupture: Cho’Gath erupts a large area, dealing 200/400/1500 magic damage and knocking up all enemies for 2/2.5/8 seconds
- Fabled Bonus: Cho’Gath additionally knocks up all enemies on the board.
Tryndamere
- Duelist/Warlord
- Tier 4
- Spinning Slash: Tryndamere spins towards the most enemies in a line dealing 140 percent of his attack damage to enemies in his path and empowering his next three basic attacks to do 75/100/200 percent additional damage
Swain
- Dragonsoul/Syphoner
- Tier 5
- Draconic Ascension: Swain transforms into his Dragon Form for 6 seconds. While in Dragon Form, he gains 60/75/100% maximum health, deals 75/150/1000 magic damage each second to enemies with 2.5/2.5/5 hexes and breathes a cone of fire every 2 seconds that deals 175/350/5000 magic damage, reduces healing by 50 percent for the duration and burns 25 percent maximum health as true damage over 10 seconds
Ornn
- Blacksmith/Elderwood
- Tier 5
- Stampede: Ornn summons an elemental from behind the furthest enemy to travel towards him, slowing the attack speed of enemies hit by 50 percent for 3 seconds and dealing 150/250/750 magic damage. If the elemental runs into Ornn, he headbutts it, redirecting it towards another distant enemy, stunning them for 1.5/2/15 seconds and dealing 150/250/750 magic damage
Samira
- Daredevil/Sharpshooter/Slayer
- Tier 5
- Inferno Trigger: Samira dashes and becomes unstoppable, unleashing 3/4/10 shots per second at 3 enemies within 2.5 hexes for 2 seconds, each shot deals 50/60/80 percent AD physical damage. For the duration, Samira gains 100 percent dodge chance
Removed traits
- Dazzler
- Dusk
- Hunter
- Moonlight
- Shade
Removed champions
- Lissandra
- Sylas
- Aphelios
- Vayne
- Thresh
- Riven
- Cassiopeia
- Lilia
- Warwick
- Ashe
- Lux
- Ezreal
- Evelynn
- Kayn
- Nami
- Hecarim
- Jinx
- Xin Zhao
- Jhin
- Ahri
Traits: balance and adjustments
- Assassin: Critical Strike Damage: 30/60/90 to 25/60/120
- Assassin: Critical Strike Chance: 10/25/40 to 10/30/60
- Brawler: Now additionally to Health, grants 20/40/80/150 bonus Attack Damage to the Brawlers
- Brawler Health: 400/800/1200/1800 to 400/700/1100/1600
- Cultist: Galio Health: 800/1400/2000 to 800/1325/2000
- Cultist: Galio Attack Damage: 75/160/280 to 80/175/330
- Cultist: Galio Star Multiplier: 14 percent to 16 percent
- Duelist: Attack Speed per Stack: 12/20/35/60 to 15/25/40/60
- Elderwood: Armor & Magic Resist Per Stack: 20/30/40 to 15/25/40
- Enlightened Mana Bonus: 50/70/100 percent to 50/100/150 percent
- Fortune: 0 Loss Average Value: 2.5g to 2.2g
- Fortune: 1 Loss Average Value: 6g to 5.5g
- Keeper Shield: 150/225/350 to 125/200/250
- Mage: Double Casting breakpoints reworked from 3/6/9 to 3/5/7
- Mage (3): 80 percent of Spell Power
- Mage (5): 105 percent of Spell Power
- Mage (7): 135 percent of Spell Power
- Mystic Magic Resist Bonus: 40/100/200 to 40/120/300
- Sharpshooter Number of Bounces: 1/2/3 to 2/3/4
- Sharpshooter Damage Reduction per Bounce: 55/50/45 percent ⇒ 65/50/35 percent
- Spirit Rework: Spirit will now grant flat attack speed the first time a Spirit unit casts
- Spirit (2): 20 percent Attack Speed
- Spirit (4): 40 percent Attack Speed
- Warlord Health: 200/450/700 to 250/550/850
- Warlord Spell Power: 20/40/70 to 25/55/85
- Vanguard Armor Bonus: 120/300/750/2000 to 100/250/500/1000
- Vanguard now additionally grants 20/40/70/100 Magic Resist to the Vanguards
Champion changes
One-cost champions
- Diana Traits: Moonlight Assasin to Spirit Assassin
- Diana Health: 500 to 550
- Diana Attack Speed: 0.65 t 0.7
- Diana Pale Cascade Orb Damage: 70/80/90 to 90/100/110
- Diana Pale Cascade Shield: 200/300/400 to 200/300/450
- Diana Pale Cascade Orbs: 4/5/6 to 4/5/7
- Fiora Riposte Stun Duration: 1.5/2/3 to 2/2.5/4 seconds
- Nidalee Mana: 0/80 to 0/70
Two-cost champions
- Janna Mana: 30/60 to 40/70
- Pyke Traits: Cultist Assassin to Cultist Assassin Slayer
- Pyke Mana: 75/125 to 60/120
- Pyke Phantom Undertow Damage: 125/200/375 to 100/175/275
- Teemo Sporecloud Dart Damage: 300/400/900 to 250/400/900
- Zed Traits: Ninja Shade to Ninja Slayer
- Zed Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.8
Three-cost champions
- Kalista Attack Speed: 0.9 to 1.0
- Kindred Traits: Spirit Hunter to Spirit Executioner
- Kindred Dance of Dread Damage: 450/650/1000 to 400/600/1000
- Veigar Attack Speed: 0.6 to 0.65
Four-cost champions
- Aatrox Infernal Chains Damage: 250/450/1250 to 350/550/1500
- Morgana Traits: Enlightened Dazzler to Enlightened Syphoner
- Morgana Tormented Shadow no longer heals Morgana for a portion of the damage dealt. Spell now reduces enemy Attack Damage by 40 percent while they remain inside
- Sejuani Mana: 70/150 to 80/160
Five-cost champions
- Azir Emperor’s Divide Knock Up Duration: 2 to 1.5 sec
- Azir Emperor’s Divide Slow Duration: 4 to 3
- Lee Sin God Fist Damage: 250/450/1000 to 200/375/1000
- Yone Seal Fate Armor and Magic Resist Reduction: 60 percent to 40 percent
- Yone Seal Fate Shred and Unforgotten Execute Marker now only lasts for 8 seconds
- Yone Unforgotten Damage: 200/400/1000 to 350/600/1500
- Yone Unforgotten no longer deals missing health damage. Instead, Unforgotten will deal additional percent damage based on the target’s missing health for up to 100% additional damage
Item changes
- Chalice of Power Spell Power: 35 to 30
- Giantslayer Max Damage: 90 percent to 80 percent
- Hand of Justice Damage and Healing: 45 percent to 40 percent
- Hextech Gunblade Max Shield: 400 to 300
- Hurricane Bonus Damage: 90 percent to 80 percent
- Statikk Shiv Bounces: 3/4/5 to 4/5/6
- Zeke’s Herald Bonus Attack Speed: 35 percent to 30 percent
- Zz’Rot Portal Construct now gains bonus 0/0/10/20/40/80/120/200 Armor and MR based on the Stage