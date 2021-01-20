Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.2: Full notes and updates

Gain access to new champions, traits, and mechanics in Set 4.5.

Teamfight Tactics’ mid-set update is finally here, bringing a number of new traits, champions, and mechanics to the autobattler.

Set 4.5, Festival of Beasts, features 20 new champions and seven traits in total, along with new Little Legend variants, a new Fates II pass, and changes to the game’s ranked system.

Lanterns, a new mechanic that can drop items like item components, loaded dice, gold, and more throughout various points of the game, is also joining TFT.

Players can look forward to the new Dragonsoul, Fabled, Executioner, Slayer, Syphoner, Daredevil, and Blacksmith traits, but will also say goodbye to Dazzler, Dusk, Hunter, Moonlight, and Shade.

Here are the full notes for TFT Patch 11.2.

New Little Legend variants

The following Little Legends variants will be released this patch: Dumpling Sprite, Porcelain Bellswayer, Lunar Revel Choncc, Lunar Beast Choncc, Lunar Revel Furyhorn, Lunar Beast Furyhorn, Lunar Revel Shisha, Lunar Beast Shisha

New Fates II Pass and Pass+

The Fates II Pass works like prior passes; accumulate XP for free rewards. But, for even morerewards, you can purchase the Pass+ for 1295RP

With the Fates Pass+ you can gain access to personalization features that are only available this set with the Pass+. This includes: Little Legends, Booms, Arenas, and more

Ranked changes

To make the race to Grandmaster and Challenger more exciting, Riot has changed the unlock process. Challenger and Grandmaster are still limited to the top accounts on each server, but players must have at least 200 LP in Master to reach Grandmaster, and at least 500 LP in Grandmaster to reach Challenger

Grandmaster and Challenger are no longer locked at the start of the season, so the race to be the first in your region starts on day one

Region challenger and grandmaster quota adjustments

BR: 50/100 (No Change)

EUNE: 50/100 to 100/200

EUW: 200/500 to 200/400

KR: 200/500 to 300/600

LAN: 50/100 to 30/60

LAS: 50/100 to 30/60

NA: 100/200 to 250/500

JP: 20/30 to 50/100

OCE: 50/100 to 100/200

PH: 50/100 to 20/40

RU: 20/30 to 20/40

SG: 20/30 to 20/40

TH: 20/30 to 20/40

TR: 50/100 (No Change)

TW: 50/100 (No Change)

VN: 300/700 to 450/900

Fates ranked stage II begins this patch

Your rank has been “soft” reset down one tier below you. For example, if you are currently in Gold II you will now be in Silver II

If you are very good at this game and currently placed in Master or above, you will be reset to Diamond 4

You will get 5 provisional matches after the reset, meaning you will not lose any LP for sub-top 4 placements in your first 5 ranked games of the new stage. You’ll also gain extra LP for finishing top four

Systems

Lanterns

Lanterns are the new mid-set mechanic that can drop at various game times, or not at all. They can contain things like Item Components, Loaded Dice, Gold, and more

Chosen shop odds

Level 6: 15/45/40/0/0 to 0/60/40/0/0

Level 8: 0/15/45/40/0 to 0/0/60/40/0

Level 9: 0/0/15/45/40 to 0/0/0/60/40

Removed the All Defensive Component First Carousel. Replaced it with a 2x Sword, 2x Bow, 2x Rod, 2x Tear, 1x Glove version

New traits

Dragonsoul

The first Dragonsoul allies to take damage in combat receive the Dragon’s Blessing. While blessed, the unit gains bonus stats, and every fifth attack fires a Dragonsoul blast, dealing 50 percent of the target’s maximum Health in magic damage

On death, this blessing passes to the closest Dragonsoul ally without a blessing

(3) Dragonsoul: 1 Blessing of 30 percent Spell Power and Attack Speed

(6) Dragonsoul: 3 Blessing of 75 percent Spell Power and Attack Speed

(9) Dragonsoul: 6 Blessing of 150 percent Spell Power and Attack Speed

Fabled

(3) Fabled champions’ abilities are empowered from tales of their past valor

Executioner

Executioner attacks and spells always critically hit targets beneath a certain Health threshold

(2) Executioners: below 33 percent Health

(3) Executioners: below 66 percent Health

(4) Executioners: below 99 percent Health

Slayer

Slayers gain Lifesteal that gets stronger as their own Health decreases and deal bonus damage that scales up based on their target’s missing Health.

(3) Slayers: 20 to 45 percent Lifesteal and Bonus Damage

(6) Slayers: 30 to 75 percent Lifesteal and Bonus Damage

Syphoner

All allies heal for some of the damage they deal with spells and attacks.

Syphoners: 10 percent for Allies; 40 percent for Syphoners

Syphoners: 25 percent for Allies; 100 percent for Syphoners

Daredevil

Daredevils seek the thrill of battle, dashing after every other attack. After every dash, they shield themselves for 10 percent of their max Health and their next attack fires 2 shots, gaining Style

At max Style, they cast their spell

Blacksmith

After each combat a Blacksmith participates in, they will make progress forging an Artifact. The higher their star-level, the faster they work. Once the Artifact is complete, it will become available to bestow upon an ally

Each ally may only equip one Artifact

New champions

Nasus

Image via Riot Games

Divine/Syphoner

Tier 1

Wither: Nasus withers the enemy with the highest percent health, dealing 400/600/850 magic damage over 5 seconds, and slowing their attack speed and movement speed by 50 percent for the duration

Tristana

Image via Riot Games

Dragonsoul/Sharpshooter

Tier 1

Rapid Fire: Tristana excites her dragon, increasing her attack speed by 50/60/80 percent and dealing 30/60/90 magic damage on-hit for 3 seconds

Brand

Image via Riot Games

Dragonsoul/Mage

Tier 1

Dragonfire Pillar: After a brief delay, Brand erupts the ground under the enemy with the highest attack speed in flames, dealing 200/300/500 magic damage to enemies within. If an enemy is caught within the epicenter, they are stunned for 1.5/2/3 seconds

Vladimir

Image via Riot Games

Cultist/Syphoner

Tier 2

Transfusion: Vladimir deals 350/500/750 magic damage to his target. All nearby allies are healed for 40 percent of damage dealt

Braum

Image via Riot Games

Dragonsoul/Vanguard

Tier 2

Unbreakable: Braum puts up his shield at the furthest enemy for 4 seconds, absorbing and stopping all incoming missiles and reducing his damage taken from that direction by 75/80/90 percent

Rakan

Image via Riot Games

Elderwood/Keeper

Tier 2

Grand Entrance: Rakan dashes to the furthest enemy within attack range, disarming all units he passes through for 2.5/3/4 seconds and taunting his target. Rakan then shields himself by 300/550/950 for 4 seconds

Nautilus

Image via Riot Games

Fabled/Vanguard

Tier 2

Impact Crater: Nautilus erupts the ground beneath his target, knocking them up and stunning them for 3/4/5 seconds, and dealing 300/450/1000 magic damage

Fabled Bonus: Nautilus reduces incoming damage by 60 percent for 5 seconds

Sivir

Image via Riot Games

Cultist/Sharpshooter

Tier 3

On the Hunt: Sivir rallies allies within 2 hexes, granting them 40/50/70 percent bonus attack speed for 5 seconds. Additionally, Sivir grants herself 100/200/400 bonus attack damage for the duration

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games

Brawler/Dragonsoul

Tier 3

Dragon’s Descent: Shyvana dashes up to 2 hexes away from her current target and transforms to her Dragon Form, becoming a Ranged attacker for 60 seconds. While in Dragon Form, Shyvana gains 40/45/50 percent bonus health, 30/60/120 attack damage and basic attacks apply a burn on enemies hit for 2 seconds, dealing a total of 150/300/600 bonus magic damage

Darius

Image via Riot Games

Fortune/Slayer

Tier 3

Fortune’s Guillotine: Darius dunks an enemy dealing 500/750/1250 magic damage. While dunking, Darius is unstoppable. If this kills the target, Darius immediately casts again dealing 25 percent reduced damage

Neeko

Image via Riot Games

Fabled/Mystic

Tier 3

Pop Blossom: Neeko throws a seed at a random target that explodes for 150/225/375 magic damage three times, with each explosion increasing the radius by one hex

Fabled Bonus: The third explosion is empowered dealing 300/450/900 magic damage

Kayle

Image via Riot Games

Divine/Executioner

Tier 4

Ascend: Kayle Ascends, causing her attacks to launch waves that deal 90/165/500 bonus magic damage to enemies hit

Olaf

Image via Riot Games

Dragonsoul/Slayer

Tier 4

Ragnarok: Olaf gains 150/175/350 percent attack speed, immunity to crowd control and his attacks cleave in a cone in front of him for 40/45/50 percent physical damage for the rest of combat

Aurelion Sol

Image via Riot Games

Dragonsoul/Mage

Tier 4

Voice of Lightning: Aurelion Sol breathes lightning in a line towards the farthest enemy, dealing 350/550/1750 magic damage and Overcharging all enemies in the area for 10 seconds. If an enemy is already Overcharged, Aurelion Sol consumes the effect and deals 50 percent bonus damage

Xayah

Image via Riot Games

Elderwood/Executioner/Keeper

Tier 4

Featherstorm: Xayah leaps into the air becoming untargetable, invulnerable, and throwing out a fan of feather daggers that deal 250/275/325 percent AD physical damage to enemies within a cone. Xayah then recalls her feathers, striking enemies for 100/200/400 magic damage per feather

Cho’Gath

Image via Riot Games

Brawler/Fabled

Tier 4

Rupture: Cho’Gath erupts a large area, dealing 200/400/1500 magic damage and knocking up all enemies for 2/2.5/8 seconds

Fabled Bonus: Cho’Gath additionally knocks up all enemies on the board.

Tryndamere

Image via Riot Games

Duelist/Warlord

Tier 4

Spinning Slash: Tryndamere spins towards the most enemies in a line dealing 140 percent of his attack damage to enemies in his path and empowering his next three basic attacks to do 75/100/200 percent additional damage

Swain

Image via Riot Games

Dragonsoul/Syphoner

Tier 5

Draconic Ascension: Swain transforms into his Dragon Form for 6 seconds. While in Dragon Form, he gains 60/75/100% maximum health, deals 75/150/1000 magic damage each second to enemies with 2.5/2.5/5 hexes and breathes a cone of fire every 2 seconds that deals 175/350/5000 magic damage, reduces healing by 50 percent for the duration and burns 25 percent maximum health as true damage over 10 seconds

Ornn

Image via Riot Games

Blacksmith/Elderwood

Tier 5

Stampede: Ornn summons an elemental from behind the furthest enemy to travel towards him, slowing the attack speed of enemies hit by 50 percent for 3 seconds and dealing 150/250/750 magic damage. If the elemental runs into Ornn, he headbutts it, redirecting it towards another distant enemy, stunning them for 1.5/2/15 seconds and dealing 150/250/750 magic damage

Samira

Image via Riot Games

Daredevil/Sharpshooter/Slayer

Tier 5

Inferno Trigger: Samira dashes and becomes unstoppable, unleashing 3/4/10 shots per second at 3 enemies within 2.5 hexes for 2 seconds, each shot deals 50/60/80 percent AD physical damage. For the duration, Samira gains 100 percent dodge chance

Removed traits

Dazzler

Dusk

Hunter

Moonlight

Shade

Removed champions

Lissandra

Sylas

Aphelios

Vayne

Thresh

Riven

Cassiopeia

Lilia

Warwick

Ashe

Lux

Ezreal

Evelynn

Kayn

Nami

Hecarim

Jinx

Xin Zhao

Jhin

Ahri

Traits: balance and adjustments

Assassin: Critical Strike Damage: 30/60/90 to 25/60/120

Assassin: Critical Strike Chance: 10/25/40 to 10/30/60

Brawler: Now additionally to Health, grants 20/40/80/150 bonus Attack Damage to the Brawlers

Brawler Health: 400/800/1200/1800 to 400/700/1100/1600

Cultist: Galio Health: 800/1400/2000 to 800/1325/2000

Cultist: Galio Attack Damage: 75/160/280 to 80/175/330

Cultist: Galio Star Multiplier: 14 percent to 16 percent

Duelist: Attack Speed per Stack: 12/20/35/60 to 15/25/40/60

Elderwood: Armor & Magic Resist Per Stack: 20/30/40 to 15/25/40

Enlightened Mana Bonus: 50/70/100 percent to 50/100/150 percent

Fortune: 0 Loss Average Value: 2.5g to 2.2g

Fortune: 1 Loss Average Value: 6g to 5.5g

Keeper Shield: 150/225/350 to 125/200/250

Mage: Double Casting breakpoints reworked from 3/6/9 to 3/5/7

Mage (3): 80 percent of Spell Power

Mage (5): 105 percent of Spell Power

Mage (7): 135 percent of Spell Power

Mystic Magic Resist Bonus: 40/100/200 to 40/120/300

Sharpshooter Number of Bounces: 1/2/3 to 2/3/4

Sharpshooter Damage Reduction per Bounce: 55/50/45 percent ⇒ 65/50/35 percent

Spirit Rework: Spirit will now grant flat attack speed the first time a Spirit unit casts

Spirit (2): 20 percent Attack Speed

Spirit (4): 40 percent Attack Speed

Warlord Health: 200/450/700 to 250/550/850

Warlord Spell Power: 20/40/70 to 25/55/85

Vanguard Armor Bonus: 120/300/750/2000 to 100/250/500/1000

Vanguard now additionally grants 20/40/70/100 Magic Resist to the Vanguards

Champion changes

One-cost champions

Diana Traits: Moonlight Assasin to Spirit Assassin

Diana Health: 500 to 550

Diana Attack Speed: 0.65 t 0.7

Diana Pale Cascade Orb Damage: 70/80/90 to 90/100/110

Diana Pale Cascade Shield: 200/300/400 to 200/300/450

Diana Pale Cascade Orbs: 4/5/6 to 4/5/7

Fiora Riposte Stun Duration: 1.5/2/3 to 2/2.5/4 seconds

Nidalee Mana: 0/80 to 0/70

Two-cost champions

Janna Mana: 30/60 to 40/70

Pyke Traits: Cultist Assassin to Cultist Assassin Slayer

Pyke Mana: 75/125 to 60/120

Pyke Phantom Undertow Damage: 125/200/375 to 100/175/275

Teemo Sporecloud Dart Damage: 300/400/900 to 250/400/900

Zed Traits: Ninja Shade to Ninja Slayer

Zed Attack Speed: 0.75 to 0.8

Three-cost champions

Kalista Attack Speed: 0.9 to 1.0

Kindred Traits: Spirit Hunter to Spirit Executioner

Kindred Dance of Dread Damage: 450/650/1000 to 400/600/1000

Veigar Attack Speed: 0.6 to 0.65

Four-cost champions

Aatrox Infernal Chains Damage: 250/450/1250 to 350/550/1500

Morgana Traits: Enlightened Dazzler to Enlightened Syphoner

Morgana Tormented Shadow no longer heals Morgana for a portion of the damage dealt. Spell now reduces enemy Attack Damage by 40 percent while they remain inside

Sejuani Mana: 70/150 to 80/160

Five-cost champions

Azir Emperor’s Divide Knock Up Duration: 2 to 1.5 sec

Azir Emperor’s Divide Slow Duration: 4 to 3

Lee Sin God Fist Damage: 250/450/1000 to 200/375/1000

Yone Seal Fate Armor and Magic Resist Reduction: 60 percent to 40 percent

Yone Seal Fate Shred and Unforgotten Execute Marker now only lasts for 8 seconds

Yone Unforgotten Damage: 200/400/1000 to 350/600/1500

Yone Unforgotten no longer deals missing health damage. Instead, Unforgotten will deal additional percent damage based on the target’s missing health for up to 100% additional damage

Item changes