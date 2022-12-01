Best TFT Set 8 AP champion and item tier list

Riot has added a significant number of ability power champions into Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, from independent Threat and legendary units to Reroll and four-cost carriers.

Ability power units no longer play second fiddle to attack damage champions in TFT Set Eight, showcasing an equal number of primary carriers and even more secondary options. Several late-game legendary units use AP items while at least six or more early-game champions can hold items for more powerful units.

Champions listed in the S-tier are solid primary carriers that are worth transitioning for, depending on a player’s board state and health. A-tier champions are solid carriers to hit on rolling down at seven or at level eight. The B-tier TFT champions are slightly less powerful that the top two tiers and include Reroll champions, while the C-tier is made up of item holders.

S-tier TFT Set Eight AP champions

All of the S-tier AP champions are five-costs, with Taliyah being the only exception.

Taliyah : Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet. Third-item slot options include Archangel’s Staff, Deathcap, and Hand of Justice.

: Spear of Shojin and Jeweled Gauntlet. Third-item slot options include Archangel’s Staff, Deathcap, and Hand of Justice. Fiddlesticks : Morellonomicon, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Ionic Spark. Other options include Archaangel’s Staff, Deathcap, and Hand of Justice.

: Morellonomicon, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Ionic Spark. Other options include Archaangel’s Staff, Deathcap, and Hand of Justice. Nunu : Nunu wants one to two AP items in conjunction with a defensive item. Deathcap and Archangel’s Staff are the best AP items, along with Morellonomicon and Ionic Spark. Alternative options include Jeweled Gauntlet and Hextech Gunblade.

: Nunu wants one to two AP items in conjunction with a defensive item. Deathcap and Archangel’s Staff are the best AP items, along with Morellonomicon and Ionic Spark. Alternative options include Jeweled Gauntlet and Hextech Gunblade. Mordekaiser: Deathcap and Jeweled Gauntlet. A third option can also include a Giant Slayer, Archangel’s Staff, Morellonomicon, or Ionic Spark.

A-tier TFT Set Eight AP champions

All A-tier TFT Set Eight champions are viable carriers, with the exception of Syndra, who is a solid late-game addition with Threat champions on the bench. And Leona is more of a secondary carry unless running a level nine legendary board.

Aurelion Sol : Deathcap and Spear of Shojin. Options for the third slot are Jeweled Gauntlet and Archangel’s Staff.

: Deathcap and Spear of Shojin. Options for the third slot are Jeweled Gauntlet and Archangel’s Staff. Kai’Sa : Spear of Shojin and Guinsoo’s Rageblade. Alternative options include Archangel’s Staff, Jeweled Gauntlet, Deathcap, and Hand of Justice.

: Spear of Shojin and Guinsoo’s Rageblade. Alternative options include Archangel’s Staff, Jeweled Gauntlet, Deathcap, and Hand of Justice. Ezreal : Blue Buff and Archangel’s Staff: Options for the third slot include Jeweled Gauntlet and Hand of Justice.

: Blue Buff and Archangel’s Staff: Options for the third slot include Jeweled Gauntlet and Hand of Justice. Jinx : Spear of Shojin and Archangel’s Staff. Alternative options include Jeweled Gauntlet, Morellonomicon, Statikk Shiv, Rapid Firecannon, and Hand of Justice.

: Spear of Shojin and Archangel’s Staff. Alternative options include Jeweled Gauntlet, Morellonomicon, Statikk Shiv, Rapid Firecannon, and Hand of Justice. Soraka : Hextech Gunblade and Blue Buff.

: Hextech Gunblade and Blue Buff. Syndra : Spear of Shojin

: Spear of Shojin Vel’Koz : Deathcap and Blue Buff. Alternative options include Jeweled Gauntlet and Archangel’s Staff.

: Deathcap and Blue Buff. Alternative options include Jeweled Gauntlet and Archangel’s Staff. Leona: Leona wants one AP like Spear of Shojin in addition to two defensive items.

B-tier TFT Set Eight AP champions

B-tier champions are viable secondary carriers. Some like Wukong, are good Reroll carriers while Nilah is a defensive secondary carrier for the Star Guardian comp.

Wukong : Ionic Spark and Jeweled Gauntlet.

: Ionic Spark and Jeweled Gauntlet. LeBlanc : Hextech Gunblade and Archangel’s Staff: Alternative options are Jeweled Gauntlet, Blue Buff, Spear of Shojin, and Deathcap.

: Hextech Gunblade and Archangel’s Staff: Alternative options are Jeweled Gauntlet, Blue Buff, Spear of Shojin, and Deathcap. Zoe : Blue Buff and Morellonomicon: Other options include Hextech Gunblade, Deathcap, and Archangel’s Staff.

: Blue Buff and Morellonomicon: Other options include Hextech Gunblade, Deathcap, and Archangel’s Staff. Sona : Blue Buff

: Blue Buff Urgot: Archangel’s Staff, Spear of Shojin, and Jeweled Gauntlet. Morellonomicon is also a solid option.

Archangel’s Staff, Spear of Shojin, and Jeweled Gauntlet. Morellonomicon is also a solid option. Miss Fortune : Spear of Shojin and Deathcap: Other options include Jeweled Gauntlet, Archangel’s Staff, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Rapid Firecannon.

: Spear of Shojin and Deathcap: Other options include Jeweled Gauntlet, Archangel’s Staff, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Rapid Firecannon. Nilah : Blue Buff and Archangel’s Staff. Other options include Spear of Shojin and Hextech Gunblade.

: Blue Buff and Archangel’s Staff. Other options include Spear of Shojin and Hextech Gunblade. Viego : Deathcap and Jeweled Gauntlet. Alternative options include Hand of Justice and Archangel’s Staff.

: Deathcap and Jeweled Gauntlet. Alternative options include Hand of Justice and Archangel’s Staff. Janna: Morelonomicon and Chalice of Power.

C-tier TFT Set Eight AP champions

All C-tier AP Set Eight champions are item holders for B-tier and higher units.