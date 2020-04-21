Best items in TFT Series 3

While these items kept the same stats, what changes is the approach to the meta.

Teamfight Tactics Set Three, also known as TFT: Galaxies, includes most of the items from previous sets.

While these items kept the same stats, the approach to the meta and what players try to accomplish has changed. The meta favors compositions with units that use their spell or “ult” multiple times.

We listed the best items in TFT: Galaxies based on what’s in the meta in Patch 10.8.

S Tier

Image via Riot Games

At the top are the must-have items for any composition. These are items that can turn any unit into a game-winning hyper carry.

Spear of Shojin

Spear of Shojin combines two things that every champion needs: damage and mana. The ability to use a spell multiple times during a fight is useful for Star Guardians, Sorcerers, Snipers, and even Blasters.

In TFT: Galaxies most players are prioritizing spells over sustain or resistance. It’s all about who can kill the other faster—and Spear of Shojin is the perfect item for this.

Infinity Edge

We all know that one player who stacks three Infinity Edges on Jhin and one-shots every unit on the enemy team. IE grants 100 percent crit damage. This is the item you need to put on your carry if you want it to hit like a truck. It’s best used on champions that deal physical damage like Jhin, Kayle, and Jinx.

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

If IE is the go-to item for Jhin, Guinsoo’s Rageblade is Kayle’s favorite. You want to kill enemies fast and Guinsoo’s grants the additional attack speed that you need. Put it on Caitlyn, Xayah, or Ashe to gain full advantage of the item.

Seraph’s Embrace

Seraph’s Embrace restores 20 mana when the wearer uses its spell. Considering that players want units to use their spell multiple times in the same round, this is a good option to achieve that goal.

The use of Seraph’s Embrace will depend entirely on the unit. If a unit requires 100 or more mana to use the spell, getting 20 won’t be enough. Units like Lucian that need 35 mana to ult, though, will benefit from this item.

Bramble Vest & Titan’s Resolve

Bramble Vest and Titan’s Resolve are the only defensive items in the S Tier—and for good reason. These are the items that you want on your frontline because they absorb damage and turn it into additional damage. These items are perfect for Mech-Pilot. The only problem is that both require Chain Vest, so you might have to pick between one or the other.

A Tier

Image via Riot Games

Items in this tier are good but shouldn’t be your first choice. These are complementary items that can come up as a third choice for a carry or as an item for another unit.

Sword Breaker

There’s nothing more frustrating than watching your units stand still until they die because the enemy has a Sword Breaker. This is a good option for the DPS carry on your team. The unit will gain some protection plus the ability to disarm an enemy for three seconds. In TFT time, three seconds is more than enough to destroy the enemy.

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Rabadon’s Deathcap is the item you want to take your unit from scary to absolutely deadly. Using it on a carry will represent extra damage. Using it on a unit like Malphite that gains a shield would make a bigger spell. It’ll all depend on the situation and what each composition needs.

Warmog’s Armor

Warmog’s Armor is a criminally underrated defensive item. The regeneration from this item can be the difference between a win and loss. Warmog’s Armor is the go-to choice for the frontline unit that could be either a Protector, Vanguard, or Brawler. Once your carry gets what it needs, it’s time to buff the frontline.

Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel is another useful defensive item that should be taken into consideration. There are two ways to play around this item: either use it on the frontline or give it to the carry if you’re dealing with an Infiltrator comp. Guardian Angel isn’t a priority item but it’s a good option to have in the late game.

Zephyr

Zephyr is the perfect item to deal with that enemy that’s hidden in the corner protected by the rest of the team. Using Zephyr gives you enough time to get at least two enemies before dealing with the damage from the carry. It’s a good option when dealing with a Mech-Pilot-Infiltrator composition. Zephyr the Super Mech and deal with the Infiltrators first. It’s best used on a champion that you can play in different positions and it won’t affect the effectiveness of the comp.

B Tier

Image via Riot Games

In this tier, we have items that can be useful but shouldn’t be the first or even the second pick. These are the items players build if they have the materials and can’t seem to find anything else.

Trap Claw

This is the frontline trap to catch units that can ult early. A four-second stun is enough to take that unit out of the game. Trap Claw is a reliable defensive item that every player should build at least once.

Luden’s Echo

Luden’s Echo is the most effective way to eliminate the units that are surviving with one HP during combat. Luden’s Echo deals extra damage and scales with the wearer. The most effective way to use it is by putting it on a champion that you can get to three stars, like the one or two-cost units.

Zeke’s Herald

Zeke’s Herald was reworked with Patch 10.8. Now, the item covers only one hex to each side and grants 30 percent attack speed to the allies in range. This item is a good option for players who want attack speed but don’t want a Chrono composition.

Morellonomicon and Red Buff

There are too many ways to heal in TFT, whether it’s a champion’s spell that heals, like Sona and Soraka, or a trait that heals, like Celestial. The sustain from these tends to be too much and, in those cases, it’s better to deny the healing. Morellonomicon and Red Buff are the items to build in these situations. Morellonomicon is best used on a champion that hits multiple targets with its spell. Red Buff is for DPS units.