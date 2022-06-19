All TFT Set 7 major 12.12 changes from Mortdog’s Patch Rundown

Players will undergo a major shift in the TFT Set Seven Dragonlands meta with the release of Patch 12.12 on June 23. Multiple champions, along with Draconic Augments, were reworked while traits were toned-down. The Treasure Dragon is getting adjusted slightly, and the Set Seven item Deathblade had its attack damage reduced at two and three-star from 70/100 to 60/80.

Here’s every big change slated to take place via TFT Set Seven 12.12 update, according to the Patch Rundown. All nerfs and buffs are subject to change before the official release on June 23, and patch notes are expected to drop on June 22.

Major Patch 12.12 trait changes

Assassin: Bonus crit damage nerfed across the board from 20/40/60 to 15/30/50 percent.

Cannoneer: Attack damage scaling on the fifth shot buffed from 150/175/225/275 to 150/200/250/300 percent.

Bruiser: Health reduced from 200/350/500/800 to 200/325/450/700.

Dragon: Dragon’s health reduced from 750 to 700.

Guardian: Guardian units’ maximum health shield percentage was reduced to 30/45/65 percent.

Legend: Power steal increased from 40 to 50 percent.

Mirage Dawnbringer’s Determination: Heal percentage reduced to 40/70/70 and 125 when healing twice.

Ragewing: Attack speed adjusted from 50/150/250 to 60/125/225 percent and omnivamp slightly reduced at nine Ragewing from 80 to 70 percent.

Shapeshifter: Health nerfed to 45/90/135 percent.

Shimmerscale: Exclusive items granted adjusted to 1/2/4/5. Draven’s Axe gold cashout was reduced from 10 to eight. Heart of Gold units per gold was increased from two to three. And Gambler’s Blade proc has been increased from five to six percent.

Swiftshot: Attack speed nerfed slightly from 12/25/40 to 10/20/40 percent.

Trainer: Hyper Roll only, a chance for an extra snack was reduced from 100 to 65 percent.

All large Set Seven champion nerfs and buffs for Patch 12.12

Ezreal: Spell nerfed from 175/250/350 to 150/225/300.

Heimerdinger: Mana nerfed to 50/100, spell buffed to 225/325/450, and stun changed to 1.5 seconds across the board.

Karma: A bugfix now has her spell center on a target as opposed to slightly in front of the target, able to hit clumps with spell damage of 225/275/350.

Sett: Attack damage ratio nerfed from 170 to 150 percent.

Tahm Kench: Reworked to deal damage based on the next three attacks that strike Tahm Kench, instead of based on internal cooldown. And his shield was reduced at three-star from 425 to 350.

Shen: Mana nerfed from 30/90 to 75/105 and attack speed increased from 0.65 to 0.7.

Anivia: Spell damage buffed across the board from 300/400/600 to 325/450/700.

Diana: Bugfix prevents her shield from stacking on itself when all orbs burst and it will now refresh as intended. The bugfix is a nerf and she will also get buffed as Diana’s orbs will now properly scale with ability power.

Diana: Spell damage nerfed from 100/110/120 to 80/90/100.

Illaoi: Spell defense steal reduced from 40 to 33 percent.

Lee Sin: Spell damage buffed across the board from 275/325/425 to 300/375/500. Lee Sin’s mana was also nerfed to 40/100.

Olaf: Attack damage nerfed from 60 to 50.

Sylas: Shield is now on the first cast and if Sylas has already shielded himself then the spell hits a two Hex area and Mana-Reaves any enemy that was hit.

Sylas: Shield amount nerfed from 700/750/800 to 300/350/400. Spell damage was reduced from 150/225/350 to 125/200/300 and mana was also nerfed to 60/120.

Ryze: Spell damage nerfed across the board from 200/300/500 to 175/250/400. And Ryze’s health was reduced to 600.

Volibear: Attack speed increased to 0.75 and bonus health from spell buffed from 375/650/1200 to 550/1000/1800. Volibear’s third auto bonus damage from an attack was increased at one and two-star from 160/175 to 170/180.

Corki: Missile targeting repaired so that it always explodes at the target location instead of flying off the battlefield into the Dragonlands abyss.

Daeja: Rework to Daeja has the dragon’s triple missile barrage included in her passive.

Daeja: Mana buffed to 0/100 and attack speed nerfed from 0.8 to 0.6. Daeja’s passive spell on-hit damage will get buffed to 55/85/300, along with her spell’s damage to 225/350/1500. And the magic resistance in her passive was buffed from three to five.

Talon: Talon will no longer cast his spell if no units are in range and his attack damage scaling was buffed from 00/100/200 to 75/75/200 percent, making the total damage with the bugfix 150/150/400 percent.

Shyvana: Reworked so that the 10-cost dragon will always find a new target to burn now if there are no targets for her spell. She is always Enraged while casting her spell, the fire breath was increased from one to 3.5 seconds and the damage tick rate was buffed from 0.25 to 0.5 seconds. The damage from Shyvan’s fire breath also lingers for at least three ticks, up to the maximum damage amount. Her mana was changed to 45/75 and three-star Shyvana is smarter and more powerful via her rage.

Major Draconic Augment Patch 12.12 changes